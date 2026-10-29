Boliden AB: Boliden Q3 2026: Solid performance across Mines and Smelters

"Among our mines, Somincor has really integrated well into Boliden and had a very strong production, while Kevitsa set a new record for milled volume and Garpenberg improved according to plan. On the smelter side, Harjavalta set a new record for its nickel feed and the availability of the new roaster at Odda increased significantly towards the end of the quarter" - Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

Financials

• Revenues: SEK 30,442 m (21,971)

• Operating profit: SEK 5,416 m (3,237)

• Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 4,894 m (2,752)

• Free cash flow: SEK 1,121 m (2,284)

• Earnings per share: SEK 13.69 (8.07)

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Highlights

• Stronger prices and terms

• Stable production in both Mines and Smelters

• Ramp-up according to plan in Garpenberg

• Good progress on major investment projects, including improved availability of the new Odda roaster, and Rönnskär tankhouse close to ramp-up

• Lowered grade guidance, but increased milled volume guidance for Aitik in 2026

• Agreement to acquire 64.68% of the shares in Nexa Resources, and following closing, a voluntary tender cash offer for any Nexa shares not acquired.

The Interim Report will be presented via webcast/conference call on Thursday, October 29 at 15:00 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

For further information, please contact:

Olof Grenmark

Director Investor Relations

+46-70 291 57 80

olof.grenmark@boliden.com

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 13.00 CET on October 29, 2026.

Metals for generations to come

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 8,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ Stockholm.

www.boliden.com