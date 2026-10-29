

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - BOLIDEN AB (BLS.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK3.887 billion, or SEK13.69 per share. This compares with SEK2.293 billion, or SEK8.07 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 38.6% to SEK30.442 billion from SEK21.971 billion last year.



BOLIDEN AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK3.887 Bln. vs. SEK2.293 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK13.69 vs. SEK8.07 last year. -Revenue: SEK30.442 Bln vs. SEK21.971 Bln last year.



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