Crocs, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year 2026 Outlook

Full-Year 2026 Outlook Raised On Both The Top- And Bottom-Line; Third Consecutive FY26 Raise

HEYDUDE Brand Returns To Growth With Revenues Up 6% To Prior Year

Repurchased Approximately 2.0 Million Shares In Third Quarter Representing $250 Million in Buyback

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced its third quarter 2026 financial results.

"We delivered a strong third quarter with growth across brands, channels and geographies, while expanding margins year over year through disciplined execution of our brand strategies. The Crocs Brand delivered a record third quarter with revenues up 4%, led by double-digit international revenue growth and continued momentum across our product diversification strategy. HEYDUDE revenues grew 6%, marking an important milestone as we delivered on our commitment stated earlier in the year to return the brand to growth. These results reflect strong execution against our strategic priorities and reinforce our confidence in the trajectory of both brands. As a result, we are raising our full-year 2026 enterprise revenue growth outlook to approximately 3%," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Rees continued, "The strength of our business model and exceptional free-cash-flow generation provides us with significant flexibility to invest behind our brands while returning meaningful capital to shareholders. During the quarter, we returned $250 million to shareholders through share repurchases while continuing to strengthen our balance sheet through debt paydown."

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" or "Non-GAAP" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts is contained in the schedules below.

Third Quarter 2026 Operating Results (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

Consolidated revenues were $1,043 million, an increase of 4.6% on a reported and constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues grew 6.9% on a reported and constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues grew 1.8%, or 1.9% on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin was 66.2% compared to 58.5%. Adjusted gross margin increased 180 basis points to 60.3% compared to 58.5%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $398 million increased 6.0% from $375 million, and represented 38.2% of revenues compared to 37.7%. Adjusted SG&A increased 5.7% to $397 million, and represented 38.1% of revenues compared to 37.7%.

Income from operations of $292 million increased 40.6% from $208 million resulted in operating margin of 28.0% compared to 20.8%. Adjusted income from operations of $232 million increased 11.7% from $208 million, resulting in adjusted operating margin of 22.3% compared to 20.8%.

Diluted earnings per share of $4.52 increased 67.4% from $2.70. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.69 increased 26.4% from $2.92.

During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares for $250.0 million at the average share price of $123.32. At quarter-end, approximately $1.7 billion of share repurchase authorization remained available for future repurchases. We also repaid $21 million of debt.

Third Quarter 2026 Brand Summary (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

Crocs Brand : Revenues increased 4.4% on a reported and constant currency basis, to $873 million. Channel DTC revenues increased 8.2% on a reported and constant currency basis, to $510 million. Wholesale revenues decreased 0.5% to $362 million, or 0.4% on a constant currency basis. Geography North America revenues decreased 2.1% to $438 million, or 2.0% on a constant currency basis. International revenues increased 11.8% to $434 million, or 11.7% on a constant currency basis.

: Revenues increased 4.4% on a reported and constant currency basis, to $873 million.

HEYDUDE Brand: Revenues increased 6.1% to $170 million, or 6.2% on a constant currency basis. Channel DTC revenues increased 0.1% to $91 million, or 0.2% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues increased 14.0% to $79 million, or 14.1% on a constant currency basis.

Revenues increased 6.1% to $170 million, or 6.2% on a constant currency basis.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow (September 30, 2026, as compared to September 30, 2025)

Cash and cash equivalents were $163 million compared to $154 million.

Inventories were $413 million compared to $397 million.

Total borrowings were $1.29 billion compared to $1.32 billion.

Capital expenditures were $54 million compared to $45 million.

Financial Outlook

Full Year 2026

For 2026, we expect:

Revenues to be up approximately 3% compared to full year 2025, up from our previous guidance of up 1% to 2% at currency rates as of October 26, 2026. Crocs Brand to be up approximately 4% compared to full year 2025, up from our previous guidance of up 2% to 3%. HEYDUDE Brand to be approximately flat compared to full year 2025, up from our previous guidance of down 4% to 2%.



A non-GAAP net benefit of $40 million primarily associated with tariff refunds and our cost reduction initiatives.

Adjusted operating margin to expand modestly from 22.5%, up from our previous guidance of expansion from 22.3%.

GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23% and adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 18%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $14.45 to $14.65, up from our previous guidance range of $13.70 to $14.00. Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance does not assume any impact from potential future share repurchases.

Capital expenditures of $70 million to $80 million.

Fourth Quarter 2026

For the fourth quarter of 2026, we expect:

Revenues to be up approximately 7% to 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, at currency rates as of October 26, 2026. Crocs Brand to be up approximately 6% to 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. HEYDUDE Brand to be up approximately 10% to 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.



Adjusted operating margin to be approximately 20.5%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.45. Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance does not assume any impact from potential future share repurchases.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss third quarter results is scheduled for today, Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through October 29, 2027, at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, commitments, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events or results, use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "confident," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "strive," and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions or variations.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future financial results, share repurchases, our strategy, plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, growth potential, statements regarding future financial outlook and future profitability, cash flows, and brand strength, anticipated product portfolio and our ability to deliver sustained, highly profitable growth and create significant shareholder value. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speaks only as of October 29, 2026. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Category:Investors

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues $ 1,042,583

$ 996,301

$ 3,143,508

$ 3,083,007 Cost of sales 352,849

413,293

1,230,122

1,249,614 Gross profit 689,734

583,008

1,913,386

1,833,393 Selling, general and administrative expenses 397,807

375,348

1,134,937

1,830,275 Income from operations 291,927

207,660

778,449

3,118 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,276

2,957

(2,651)

8,264 Interest income 3,343

531

4,261

1,235 Interest expense (19,059)

(21,711)

(59,427)

(67,000) Other (expense) income, net (53)

(9)

(431)

143 Income (loss) before income taxes 277,434

189,428

720,201

(54,240) Income tax expense 60,679

43,612

161,003

132,123 Net income (loss) $ 216,755

$ 145,816

$ 559,198

$ (186,363) Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 4.57

$ 2.72

$ 11.43

$ (3.38) Diluted $ 4.52

$ 2.70

$ 11.32

$ (3.38) Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 47,413

53,641

48,925

55,169 Diluted 47,954

53,989

49,418

55,169

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and par value amounts)



September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,457

$ 130,354 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $39,818 and $28,136, respectively 355,022

278,191 Inventories 413,030

368,687 Income taxes receivable 2,918

32,782 Other receivables 25,412

22,082 Prepaid expenses and other assets 67,778

53,787 Total current assets 1,027,617

885,883 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $248,818 and $209,873, respectively 240,778

238,191 Intangible assets, net 1,312,049

1,324,680 Goodwill 404,630

404,689 Deferred tax assets, net 904,841

935,054 Restricted cash 3,496

3,557 Right-of-use assets 332,085

338,669 Other assets 55,175

44,027 Total assets $ 4,280,671

$ 4,174,750 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 272,506

$ 266,090 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 266,533

300,959 Income taxes payable 84,174

47,308 Current operating lease liabilities 90,820

85,772 Total current liabilities 714,033

700,129 Deferred tax liabilities, net 844

882 Long-term income taxes payable 641,563

649,057 Long-term borrowings 1,289,044

1,230,885 Long-term operating lease liabilities 283,254

297,192 Other liabilities 6,926

3,322 Total liabilities 2,935,664

2,881,467 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 111.2 million and 110.7 million issued, 46.2 million and 50.2 million outstanding, respectively 111

111 Treasury stock, at cost, 65.0 million and 60.5 million shares, respectively (3,564,417)

(3,040,416) Additional paid-in capital 934,497

896,605 Retained earnings 4,039,836

3,480,638 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65,020)

(43,655) Total stockholders' equity 1,345,007

1,293,283 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,280,671

$ 4,174,750

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 559,198

$ (186,363) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 60,875

58,337 Operating lease cost 85,421

76,614 Share-based compensation 36,496

28,512 Asset impairments 3,301

738,115 Deferred taxes (47)

17,057 Other non-cash items 10,055

6,059 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (76,691)

(65,052) Inventories (45,873)

(40,165) Prepaid expenses and other assets (30,585)

(17,372) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (22,650)

(68,459) Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (87,614)

(77,580) Income taxes 69,303

(11,802) Cash provided by operating activities 561,189

457,901 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and software (53,615)

(45,120) Cash used in investing activities (53,615)

(45,120) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 476,550

626,000 Repayments of borrowings (425,550)

(664,000) Repurchases of common stock, including excise tax (506,194)

(402,153) Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding (17,338)

(4,245) Cash used in financing activities (472,532)

(444,398) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,000)

5,462 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 33,042

(26,155) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-beginning of period 133,911

183,678 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-end of period $ 166,953

$ 157,523

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP gross margin by brand," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income before income taxes," "Non-GAAP income tax expense," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share," and "Free cash flow." We also present a long-term target for 'Net leverage.' Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, in addition to corresponding GAAP measures, are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends by providing meaningful information about operations compared to our peers by excluding the impacts of various differences. The calculation of our non-GAAP financial metrics may vary from company to company. As a result, our calculation of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

Management believes Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, and Non-GAAP gross margin by brand are useful performance measures for investors because they provide investors with a means of comparing these measures between periods without the impact of certain expenses that we believe are not indicative of our routine cost of sales. Our routine cost of sales includes core product costs and distribution expenses primarily related to receiving, inspecting, warehousing, and packaging product and transportation costs associated with delivering products from distribution centers. Costs not indicative of our routine cost of sales may or may not be recurring in nature and include costs to expand and transition to new distribution centers.

Management believes Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a more meaningful comparison to prior periods and may be indicative of the level of such expenses to be incurred in future periods. These measures exclude the impact of certain expenses not related to our normal operations that are expected to be non-recurring in nature, such as impairment charges.

Non-GAAP income from operations and Non-GAAP operating margin reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, as discussed above. We believe these are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.

Non-GAAP income before income taxes reflects the impact of Non-GAAP income from operations, as discussed above. We believe this is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.

Management believes Non-GAAP income tax expense is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a basis to compare our tax rates to historical tax rates, and because the adjustment is necessary in order to calculate Non-GAAP net income.

Management believes Non-GAAP effective tax rate is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides an ongoing effective tax rate that they can use for historical comparisons and forecasting.

Management believes Non-GAAP net income is a useful performance measure for investors because it focuses on underlying operating results and trends and improves the comparability of our results to prior periods. This measure reflects the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.

Management believes Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share are useful performance measures for investors because they focus on underlying operating results and trends and improve the comparability of our results to prior periods. These measures reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.

Management believes Net leverage is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a measure of our financial strength and liquidity.

Free cash flow is calculated as 'Cash provided by operating activities' less 'Purchases of property, equipment, and software.' Management believes free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides a clear measure of our ability to generate cash for discretionary uses such as funding growth opportunities, repurchasing shares, and reducing debt.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 1,042,583

$ 996,301

$ 3,143,508

$ 3,083,007















GAAP gross profit $ 689,734

$ 583,008

$ 1,913,386

$ 1,833,393 IEEPA tariff refunds (1) (64,071)

-

(64,071)

- Distributor takeback costs (2) -

-

4,356

- Distribution centers (3) 3,053

-

6,786

- Other 25

-

143

- Total adjustments (60,993)

-

(52,786)

- Non-GAAP gross profit $ 628,741

$ 583,008

$ 1,860,600

$ 1,833,393















GAAP gross margin 66.2 %

58.5 %

60.9 %

59.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 60.3 %

58.5 %

59.2 %

59.5 %

(1) These refunds, resulting from the February 20, 2026, United States Supreme Court Ruling, are non-recurring. (2) Relates to the takeback of a distributor in Malaysia. (3) Relates to the transition away from a third-party logistics provider for the HEYDUDE Brand, software transition costs at our Crocs Brand distribution center in Dayton, Ohio, and other distribution center related transition costs.

Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation by brand:

Crocs Brand:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 68.6 %

61.8 %

63.7 %

62.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments:













IEEPA tariff refunds (1) (5.3) %

- %

(1.7) %

- % Distributor takeback costs (2) - %

- %

0.1 %

- % Distribution centers (3) 0.1 %

- %

0.1 %

- % Other less than 0.1%

- %

less than 0.1%

- % Non-GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 63.4 %

61.8 %

62.2 %

62.3 %

(1) These refunds, resulting from the February 20, 2026, United States Supreme Court Ruling, are non-recurring. (2) Relates to the takeback of a distributor in Malaysia. (3) Relates to software transition costs at our Crocs Brand distribution center in Dayton, Ohio and other distribution center related transition costs.

HEYDUDE Brand:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin 55.1 %

42.3 %

47.4 %

46.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments:













IEEPA tariff refunds (1) (10.6) %

- %

(3.6) %

- % Distribution centers (2) 1.3 %

- %

0.8 %

- % Non-GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin 45.8 %

42.3 %

44.6 %

46.6 %

(1) These refunds, resulting from the February 20, 2026, United States Supreme Court Ruling, are non-recurring. (2) Relates to the transition away from a third-party logistics provider.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 1,042,583

$ 996,301

$ 3,143,508

$ 3,083,007















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 397,807

$ 375,348

$ 1,134,937

$ 1,830,275 Impairment of indefinite-lived trademark (1) -

-

-

(430,000) Impairment of goodwill (2) -

-

-

(307,000) Charges incurred in connection with cost savings initiatives (790)

-

(5,373)

- Impairment of leasehold improvement assets (3) -

-

(3,301)

- Severance costs (4) (261)

-

999



Other -

-

38

- Total adjustments (1,051)

-

(7,637)

(737,000) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (5) $ 396,756

$ 375,348

$ 1,127,300

$ 1,093,275















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 38.2 %

37.7 %

36.1 %

59.4 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 38.1 %

37.7 %

35.9 %

35.5 %

(1) Represents a prior year impairment of the HEYDUDE indefinite-lived trademark. (2) Represents a prior year impairment of the HEYDUDE Brand reporting unit goodwill. (3) Represents impairment charges for certain HEYDUDE leasehold improvement assets. (4) Represents operational workforce reduction charges incurred in connection with cost savings initiatives in the three months ended September 30, 2026. Additionally, the nine months ended September 30, 2026, includes a change in estimate for severance costs recorded as of December 31, 2025. (5) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 1,042,583

$ 996,301

$ 3,143,508

$ 3,083,007















GAAP income from operations $ 291,927

$ 207,660

$ 778,449

$ 3,118 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments (1) (60,993)

-

(52,786)

- Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) 1,051

-

7,637

737,000 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 231,985

$ 207,660

$ 733,300

$ 740,118















GAAP operating margin 28.0 %

20.8 %

24.8 %

0.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22.3 %

20.8 %

23.3 %

24.0 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more details.

Non-GAAP income tax expense and effective tax rate reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) GAAP income from operations $ 291,927

$ 207,660

$ 778,449

$ 3,118 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes 277,434

189,428

720,201

(54,240)















Non-GAAP income from operations (1) $ 231,985

$ 207,660

$ 733,300

$ 740,118 GAAP non-operating income (expense):













Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,276

2,957

(2,651)

8,264 Interest income 3,343

531

4,261

1,235 Interest expense (19,059)

(21,711)

(59,427)

(67,000) Other (expense) income, net (53)

(9)

(431)

143 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 217,492

$ 189,428

$ 675,052

$ 682,760















GAAP income tax expense $ 60,679

$ 43,612

$ 161,003

$ 132,123 Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments (11,446)

-

(9,040)

29,942 Impact of intra-entity IP transactions (2) (11,423)

(11,626)

(33,706)

(43,900) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 37,810

$ 31,986

$ 118,257

$ 118,165















GAAP effective income tax rate 21.9 %

23.0 %

22.4 %

(243.6) % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 17.4 %

16.9 %

17.5 %

17.3 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2024, and previously in 2023, 2021, and 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transaction related to certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transactions resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of these transactions.

Non-GAAP net income per share reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands, except per share data) Numerator:













GAAP net income (loss) $ 216,755

$ 145,816

$ 559,198

$ (186,363) Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments (1) (60,993)

-

(52,786)

- Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) 1,051

-

7,637

737,000 Non-GAAP interest income adjustment (3) (2,688)

-

(2,688)

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4) 22,869

11,626

42,746

13,958 Non-GAAP net income $ 176,994

$ 157,442

$ 554,107

$ 564,595 Denominator:













GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 47,413

53,641

48,925

55,169 Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 541

348

493

- GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 47,954

53,989

49,418

55,169















GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic











55,169 Plus: dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units











368 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted











55,537















GAAP net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 4.57

$ 2.72

$ 11.43

$ (3.38) Diluted $ 4.52

$ 2.70

$ 11.32

$ (3.38)















Non-GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 3.73

$ 2.94

$ 11.33

$ 10.23 Diluted $ 3.69

$ 2.92

$ 11.21

$ 10.17

(1) See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more information. (3) Relates to interest on IEEPA tariff refunds received during the three months ended September 30, 2026. (4) See 'Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation' above for more information.

Free cash flow reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) Cash provided by operating activities $ 290,421

$ 239,336

$ 561,189

$ 457,901 Purchases of property, equipment, and software (14,886)

(13,174)

(53,615)

(45,120) Free cash flow $ 275,535

$ 226,162

$ 507,574

$ 412,781

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Fourth Quarter 2026:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin 19.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 1.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 20.5 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:

GAAP diluted earnings per share $3.04 to $3.24 Non-GAAP adjustments (1)(2) $0.21 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $3.25 to $3.45



Full Year 2026:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin >23.5% Non-GAAP adjustments (1) (1.0) % Non-GAAP operating margin >22.5% Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:

GAAP effective tax rate 23 % Non-GAAP adjustments (2) (5) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 18 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:

GAAP diluted earnings per share $14.71 to $14.91 Non-GAAP adjustments (1)(2) $(0.26) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $14.45 to $14.65

(1) During 2026, we expect to incur a non-GAAP net benefit of $40 million, primarily associated with IEEPA tariff refunds and our cost reduction initiatives. This estimate does not include the receipt of potential IEEPA tariff refunds, as we are not able to predict the timing quarter-by-quarter. We plan to recognize IEEPA tariff refunds when they are realized or considered realizable, in accordance with the gain contingency model. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2024, and previously in 2023, 2021, and 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transaction related to certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transactions resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the full year 2026 impact of these transactions.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUES BY SEGMENT, CHANNEL, AND GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Constant Currency % Change (1)





Favorable (Unfavorable)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Q3 2026- 2025

YTD 2026- 2025

Q3 2026- 2025

YTD 2026- 2025

($ in thousands) Crocs Brand:





























North America:





























Wholesale $ 137,226

$ 144,353

$ 428,172

$ 481,563

(4.9) %

(11.1) %

(4.8) %

(11.2) % Direct-to-consumer (2) 301,143

303,352

814,856

791,789

(0.7) %

2.9 %

(0.6) %

2.9 % Total North America (3) 438,369

447,705

1,243,028

1,273,352

(2.1) %

(2.4) %

(2.0) %

(2.4) % International:





























Wholesale 225,139

220,003

821,514

824,276

2.3 %

(0.3) %

2.4 %

(2.1) % Direct-to-consumer 209,213

168,521

576,032

459,799

24.1 %

25.3 %

23.8 %

22.9 % Total International 434,352

388,524

1,397,546

1,284,075

11.8 %

8.8 %

11.7 %

6.8 % Total Crocs Brand $ 872,721

$ 836,229

$ 2,640,574

$ 2,557,427

4.4 %

3.3 %

4.4 %

2.3 %































Crocs Brand:





























Wholesale $ 362,365

$ 364,356

$ 1,249,686

$ 1,305,839

(0.5) %

(4.3) %

(0.4) %

(5.5) % Direct-to-consumer 510,356

471,873

1,390,888

1,251,588

8.2 %

11.1 %

8.2 %

10.2 % Total Crocs Brand 872,721

836,229

2,640,574

2,557,427

4.4 %

3.3 %

4.4 %

2.3 % HEYDUDE Brand:





























Wholesale 79,087

69,402

245,053

279,855

14.0 %

(12.4) %

14.1 %

(12.9) % Direct-to-consumer 90,775

90,670

257,881

245,725

0.1 %

4.9 %

0.2 %

4.9 % Total HEYDUDE Brand (4) 169,862

160,072

502,934

525,580

6.1 %

(4.3) %

6.2 %

(4.6) % Total consolidated revenues $ 1,042,583

$ 996,301

$ 3,143,508

$ 3,083,007

4.6 %

2.0 %

4.6 %

1.1 %

(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information. (2) Results for the three months ended September 30, 2026, include an approximate (2.7%) change compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting the partial period impact of a business model change which we began implementing during the third quarter. (3) North America includes the United States and Canada. (4) The vast majority of HEYDUDE Brand revenues are derived from North America.



Investor Contact: Elizabeth Bouquard Pizzi, Crocs, Inc.



[email protected]













PR Contact: Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.



[email protected]







SOURCE Crocs, Inc.