Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Bann naht: Pentagon sperrt China-Metalle - dieser Nickel-Explorer reagiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14V4V | ISIN: US92939U1060 | Ticker-Symbol: WIC
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 18:44
100,00 Euro
+0,50 % +0,50
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WEC ENERGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEC ENERGY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,00103,0014:30
0,0000,00014:28
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WEC Energy Group reports third-quarter results

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $389.3 million, or $1.18 per share, for the third quarter of 2026 - up from $271.3 million, or 83 cents per share, in last year's third quarter.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026, the company recorded net income of $1.49 billion, or $4.54 per share - up from $1.24 billion, or $3.85 per share, in the corresponding period a year ago.

Consolidated revenues totaled $7.8 billion, up $523.9 million from the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025.

"Our strong results were driven by warmer-than-normal weather, execution of our capital plan and operating efficiency," said Scott Lauber, chairman, president and CEO. "Our continued focus on the fundamentals of our business is creating value for our customers and stockholders. We remain on track to deliver solid financial and operational performance in 2026."

Retail deliveries of electricity - excluding the iron ore mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Very Large Customers (VLCs) in Wisconsin - were up by 3.3 percent in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the third quarter last year.

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers was 3.5 percent higher. Electricity use by large commercial and industrial customers - excluding the iron ore mine and VLCs - increased by 1.0 percent.

Residential electricity use rose by 5.1 percent.

On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity during the third quarter of this year - excluding the iron ore mine and VLCs - increased by 0.4 percent.

Largely due to favorable weather and capital investment supported by the VLCs, the company is raising and narrowing its earnings guidance for 2026 to a range of $5.60 to $5.64 per share. This assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year. The company had previously announced earnings guidance for 2026 in a range of $5.51 to $5.61 per share.

Earnings per share listed in this news release are on a fully diluted basis.

Conference call

A conference call is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central time, Thursday, Oct. 29. The call will review 2026 third-quarter earnings and the company's outlook for the future.

All interested parties, including stockholders, news media and the general public, are invited to listen. Access the call at 833-461-5787 up to 15 minutes before it begins. The number for international callers is 585-542-9983. The conference ID is 840581506.

Conference call access also is available at wecenergygroup.com. Under 'Webcasts,' select 'Q3 Earnings.' In conjunction with this earnings announcement, WEC Energy Group will post on its website a package of detailed financial information on its third-quarter performance. The materials will be available at 6:30 a.m. Central time, Thursday, Oct. 29.

Replay

A replay will be available on the website and by phone. Access to the webcast replay will be available on the website about two hours after the call. Access to a phone replay also will be available approximately two hours after the call and remain accessible through Nov. 12, 2026. Domestic callers should dial 833-309-1852. International callers should dial 929-828-5978. The replay conference ID is 840581506.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.8 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 31,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $53 billion of assets.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning management's expectations and projections regarding earnings, earnings growth rates, dividend payments and future results. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "guidance," "intends," "may," "objectives," "plans," "possible," "potential," "projects," "should," "targets," "will" or similar terms or variations of these terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions, including business and competitive conditions in the company's service territories; timing, resolution and impact of rate cases and other regulatory decisions, including rider reconciliations; the company's ability to continue to successfully integrate the operations of its subsidiaries; availability of the company's generating facilities and/or distribution systems; unanticipated changes in fuel and purchased power costs; key personnel changes; unusual, varying or severe weather conditions; continued industry restructuring and consolidation; continued advances in, and adoption of, new technologies that produce power or reduce power consumption; energy and environmental conservation efforts; electrification initiatives, mandates and other efforts to reduce the use of natural gas; the company's ability to successfully acquire and/or dispose of assets and projects and to execute on its capital plan, including projects related to serving data centers and other large-scale customers; terrorist, physical or cyber-security threats or attacks and data security breaches; construction risks; labor disruptions; equity and bond market fluctuations; changes in the company's and its subsidiaries' ability to access the capital markets; changes in tax legislation or our ability to use certain tax benefits and carryforwards; changes in and uncertainty around federal, state, and local legislation and regulation, including changes in rate-setting policies or procedures and environmental standards, in the enforcement of these laws and regulations and in the interpretation of regulations or permit conditions by regulatory agencies; supply chain disruptions; inflation; political or geopolitical developments impacting the global economy, supply chain and fuel prices generally, including as a result of changes to government trade policies, geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and other countries, such as the war with Iran, or other new, protracted or escalating regional or international conflicts; the impact from any health crises, including epidemics and pandemics; current and future litigation and regulatory investigations, proceedings or inquiries; the ability of the Company to successfully and/or timely adopt new technologies, including artificial intelligence; changes in accounting standards; the financial performance of the American Transmission Company as well as projects in which the company's energy infrastructure business invests; the ability of the company to obtain additional generating capacity at competitive prices; goodwill and its possible impairment; and other factors described under the heading "Factors Affecting Results, Liquidity and Capital Resources" in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and under the headings "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

Tables follow

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30


September 30

(in millions, except per share amounts)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Operating revenues


$ 2,290.6


$ 2,104.0


$ 7,786.9


$ 7,263.0










Operating expenses









Cost of sales


651.2


608.1


2,597.8


2,344.3

Other operation and maintenance


614.4


605.1


1,840.2


1,809.3

Depreciation and amortization


389.0


373.4


1,153.7


1,102.2

Property and revenue taxes


72.3


67.8


218.7


215.2

Total operating expenses


1,726.9


1,654.4


5,810.4


5,471.0










Operating income


563.7


449.6


1,976.5


1,792.0










Equity in earnings of transmission affiliates


65.8


54.8


187.9


160.3

Other income, net


49.5


23.8


159.2


68.4

Interest expense


241.7


223.6


699.1


667.4

Other expense


(126.4)


(145.0)


(352.0)


(438.7)










Income before income taxes


437.3


304.6


1,624.5


1,353.3

Income tax expense


47.0


34.4


127.1


114.6

Net income


390.3


270.2


1,497.4


1,238.7










Preferred stock dividends of subsidiary


0.3


0.3


0.9


0.9

Net (income) loss attributed to noncontrolling interests


(0.7)


1.4


(3.6)


3.1

Net income attributed to common shareholders


$ 389.3


$ 271.3


$ 1,492.9


$ 1,240.9










Earnings per share









Basic


$ 1.19


$ 0.84


$ 4.58


$ 3.87

Diluted


$ 1.18


$ 0.83


$ 4.54


$ 3.85










Weighted average common shares outstanding









Basic


326.6


323.5


326.0


320.7

Diluted


328.8


325.6


328.7


322.4










Dividends per share of common stock


$ 0.9525


$ 0.8925


$ 2.8575


$ 2.6775

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in millions, except share and per share amounts)


September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 58.8


$ 27.6

Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net of reserves of $139.9 and $148.7, respectively


1,403.8


2,062.7

Materials, supplies, and inventories


865.2


803.4

Prepaid taxes


154.3


178.8

Other prepayments


45.7


92.4

Other


223.3


119.8

Current assets


2,751.1


3,284.7






Long-term assets





Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $13,025.9 and
$12,411.5, respectively


40,791.3


38,278.1

Regulatory assets (September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 include $60.9 and $67.5,
respectively, related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)


3,140.7


3,156.3

Equity investment in transmission affiliates


2,497.0


2,280.4

Goodwill


3,052.8


3,052.8

Pension and OPEB assets


1,050.3


1,082.4

Other


614.3


383.6

Long-term assets


51,146.4


48,233.6

Total assets


$ 53,897.5


$ 51,518.3






Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Short-term debt


$ 1,904.3


$ 1,924.7

Current portion of long-term debt (September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 include $9.4 and
$9.3, respectively, related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)


1,134.5


1,519.4

Accounts payable


1,119.2


1,140.1

Other


1,031.5


1,009.2

Current liabilities


5,189.5


5,593.4






Long-term liabilities





Long-term debt (September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 include $62.8 and $67.4, respectively,
related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)


19,717.2


18,498.1

Finance lease obligations


417.8


372.0

Deferred income taxes


6,341.0


5,891.7

Deferred revenue, net


300.3


314.2

Regulatory liabilities


4,292.2


4,121.3

Intangible liabilities


535.2


580.3

Environmental remediation liabilities


457.9


484.1

Asset retirement obligations


676.0


647.0

Other


960.3


963.4

Long-term liabilities


33,697.9


31,872.1






Commitments and contingencies










Common shareholders' equity





Common stock - $0.01 par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 328,992,329 and 325,461,519
shares outstanding, respectively


3.3


3.3

Additional paid in capital


5,523.9


5,124.4

Retained earnings


9,055.6


8,493.5

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(7.4)


(7.6)

Common shareholders' equity


14,575.4


13,613.6






Preferred stock of subsidiary


30.4


30.4

Noncontrolling interests


404.3


408.8

Total liabilities and equity


$ 53,897.5


$ 51,518.3

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended



September 30

(in millions)


2026


2025

Operating activities





Net income


$ 1,497.4


$ 1,238.7

Reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization


1,153.7


1,102.2

Deferred income taxes and ITCs, net


335.7


296.2

AFUDC-Equity


(139.5)


(63.7)

Contributions and payments related to pension and OPEB plans


(10.5)


(10.3)

Equity income in transmission affiliates, net of distributions


(43.6)


(17.5)

Change in -





Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net


587.8


368.0

Materials, supplies, and inventories


(61.8)


(29.4)

Prepaid taxes


24.5


89.4

Other current assets


(14.3)


6.1

Accounts payable


(93.1)


(145.3)

Accrued interest


96.5


88.8

Other current liabilities


(25.4)


7.1

Other, net


105.7


24.5

Net cash provided by operating activities


3,413.1


2,954.8






Investing activities





Capital expenditures, including AFUDC-Debt


(3,318.7)


(3,120.0)

Acquisition of Hardin Solar Energy III Center, net of cash acquired of $ - and $0.2, respectively


(3.0)


(406.1)

Capital contributions to transmission affiliates


(173.0)


(142.4)

Payment for option to acquire projects


(170.8)


-

Proceeds from the sale of assets


23.3


5.1

Proceeds from the sale of investments held in rabbi trust


2.9


16.9

Reimbursement for American Transmission Company LLC's transmission infrastructure upgrades


10.4


39.7

Other, net


29.1


36.3

Net cash used in investing activities


(3,599.8)


(3,570.5)






Financing activities





Exercise of stock options


9.9


37.6

Issuance of common stock, net


382.5


746.6

Dividends paid on common stock


(930.8)


(857.4)

Issuance of long-term debt


2,395.6


1,944.6

Retirement of long-term debt


(1,558.5)


(1,285.9)

Change in commercial paper


(21.9)


141.7

Payments for debt issuance costs


(20.8)


(28.9)

Other, net


(9.7)


(7.1)

Net cash provided by financing activities


246.3


691.2






Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


59.6


75.5

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


70.9


42.2

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period


$ 130.5


$ 117.7

SOURCE WEC Energy Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.