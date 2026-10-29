

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $4.628 billion, or $5.28 per share. This compares with $3.927 billion, or $4.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $4.653 billion or $5.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $9.807 billion from $8.602 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.628 Bln. vs. $3.927 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.28 vs. $4.34 last year. -Revenue: $9.807 Bln vs. $8.602 Bln last year.



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