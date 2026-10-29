Key Highlights

Advancing VEIL in Financial Services: The companies will work toward deploying VEIL within Inverite's production infrastructure, initially evaluating its potential to support Inverite's behavioural risk models.

Strengthening Inverite's Competitive Position: The collaboration aims to differentiate Inverite's financial intelligence offering by enabling broader use of its intelligence in AI workflows without requiring access to original sensitive consumer records.

Unlocking Greater Value from Sensitive Data: The collaboration will explore how privacy-preserving AI infrastructure can enable businesses to expand the use of valuable information across AI applications while reducing data exposure and supporting data sovereignty.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (CSE: VEIL) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G1) ("IQT") and Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a pilot agreement to integrate IQT's VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer) technology into Inverite's financial intelligence infrastructure, with the objective of integrating the technology to enhance Inverite's behavioural risk intelligence capabilities.

The collaboration brings together Inverite's expertise in consumer-permissioned financial data, behavioural analytics and risk intelligence with IQT's privacy-preserving AI infrastructure. The objective is to explore how valuable financial intelligence can be utilized across AI and machine-learning applications without requiring models to access original sensitive consumer records.

Financial institutions have long relied on AI and machine learning to support decisions across identity, fraud, credit and payments. As financial intelligence providers such as Inverite seek to expand their capabilities across institutional AI workflows and new markets, privacy, security, data governance and data sovereignty remain important considerations.

The collaboration will explore how VEIL can help address these requirements by enabling broader use of financial intelligence while reducing exposure of original sensitive consumer information and supporting greater control over where underlying data resides.

IQT's VEIL technology is designed to transform sensitive information into protected, compressed encodings that preserve information relevant to machine-learning applications while reducing exposure of the original data.

The underlying vision is straightforward: the intelligence travels, while the original sensitive data remains within its trusted environment.

Pilot Program and Strategic Opportunity

Under the pilot agreement signed on October 27, 2026, the companies will work to integrate VEIL into Inverite's financial intelligence infrastructure, with an initial focus on deploying the technology within Inverite's existing AI-driven behavioural intelligence infrastructure, supporting its predictive risk models.

The integration is intended to enable Inverite to utilize VEIL's privacy-preserving technology within its existing infrastructure, supporting the use of financial intelligence in AI-driven applications while further strengthening Inverite's established data protection and privacy safeguards.

The collaboration represents an important step toward deploying VEIL within financial services, while creating opportunities for Inverite to extend its existing financial intelligence into new applications and markets.

Inverite: Differentiating Financial Intelligence and Expanding Market Opportunities

For Inverite, the collaboration represents an opportunity to differentiate its financial intelligence platform by enhancing its existing data protections with VEIL's technology.

As banks, lenders, fintechs and other financial institutions evaluate the use of financial intelligence across AI applications, privacy, security and data sovereignty can influence technology adoption and the ability to expand into new markets.

By integrating VEIL, Inverite aims to extend its existing financial intelligence across institutional AI applications while keeping underlying sensitive consumer data securely within its trusted environment. This positions Inverite to pursue opportunities with financial institutions subject to more stringent privacy, security, data governance and sovereignty requirements.

The collaboration is intended to strengthen Inverite's value proposition to existing and prospective customers by exploring how VEIL's privacy-preserving technology can support its existing behavioural risk intelligence capabilities and AI-driven applications.

The objective is to enable Inverite to deliver more intelligence, to more customers, while keeping the underlying sensitive data protected within its trusted environment.

Integrated Quantum: Advancing VEIL Adoption in Financial Services

For IQT, the pilot represents a further step in its strategy to expand VEIL's adoption across industries where sensitive and proprietary information creates barriers to AI adoption.

Financial services represents a significant target market for VEIL, as banks, lenders, fintechs and payment providers manage substantial volumes of sensitive information that could support AI and machine-learning applications but are subject to stringent privacy, security and data governance requirements.

The collaboration with Inverite provides IQT with an opportunity to demonstrate how VEIL can serve as an enabling infrastructure layer, allowing businesses to extract greater value from existing information, expand potential AI use cases and reduce exposure of original sensitive data.

The pilot also supports IQT's broader strategy of expanding VEIL adoption through enterprise integrations and commercial relationships with organizations that manage valuable, sensitive data.

The pilot also supports IQT's broader strategy of expanding VEIL adoption through enterprise integrations and strategic relationships with organizations that manage valuable, sensitive data.

Executive Commentary

"Financial institutions want to leverage advanced financial intelligence while maintaining strong protections around sensitive consumer information," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite Insights Inc. "By working with Integrated Quantum, we see an opportunity to differentiate our platform by extending the reach of our existing financial intelligence while reinforcing our established data protection capabilities. This collaboration positions us to bring our intelligence into more applications, serve more institutions and expand into new markets while the underlying sensitive consumer information remains protected within its trusted environment. The intelligence travels, not the original data."

"Financial services is a natural market for VEIL because of the enormous value of the information these institutions manage and the challenges associated with using it across AI systems," said Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. "Inverite has built a platform that turns consumer financial information into valuable decision intelligence. Through this pilot, we intend to demonstrate how VEIL can help companies like Inverite expand the commercial potential of their existing technology by enabling broader use of that intelligence without exposing original sensitive records. This is exactly the opportunity we see for VEIL across financial services and other data-intensive industries."

Building the Infrastructure for Broader Enterprise AI Adoption

The collaboration reflects a shared belief that the next phase of enterprise AI adoption will depend not only on advances in AI models, but also on the infrastructure that enables organizations to use sensitive information securely and effectively.

For financial intelligence providers such as Inverite, privacy-preserving infrastructure is designed to create opportunities to expand existing products into new AI applications and institutional workflows.

For IQT, the initiative provides an opportunity to deploy VEIL within Inverite's existing AI-driven behavioural intelligence infrastructure and demonstrate how privacy-preserving data infrastructure can support enterprise AI adoption.

The companies intend to use this initial deployment to evaluate opportunities for broader integration and future adoption, subject to technical performance, customer requirements and further agreements between the parties.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a new digital marketing services agreement with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads"), dated October 28, 2026. Under the agreement, Native Ads will provide digital marketing services for an initial six-month term with a total budget of US$175,000. The Company retains the option, at its discretion, to renew or extend the agreement for an additional term at a further budget of up to US$175,000. The services are expected to include strategic content development, targeted distribution across digital and financial media platforms, and ongoing campaign optimization.

Native Ads and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, hold no direct or indirect interest in the securities of Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. Native Ads maintains an address at 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 6A3

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company transforming permissioned financial data into trusted financial intelligence through artificial intelligence and proprietary decisioning signals. The Company's platform enables organizations to verify identity, establish account ownership, assess income and affordability, detect fraud, evaluate risk and make better financial decisions using real-time, permissioned financial data. Serving banks, fintechs, payment providers, wealth platforms and enterprise organizations, Inverite embeds trusted financial intelligence directly into customer workflows, enabling faster, safer and more intelligent financial interactions.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is an enterprise AI infrastructure company developing technologies designed to enable organizations to use sensitive data with artificial intelligence while reducing exposure of the underlying information. The Company's primary commercial product, VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer), is a privacy-preserving technology designed to protect sensitive information across AI and machine learning environments. IQT's portfolio also includes SecureGuard360, its cybersecurity platform providing security and monitoring capabilities for enterprise environments. IQT's broader strategy is focused on building Trust Infrastructure for Enterprise AI at the convergence of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise data infrastructure and quantum resilience.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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