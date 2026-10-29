STS' long-standing radiological security partnership with NNSA/Y-12 advances U.S. national security objectives while helping preserve critical medical capabilities for international partners

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company developing microreactors, nuclear fuel cycle capabilities and nuclear transportation solutions, alongside Secured Transportation Services (STS), a wholly owned subsidiary, today announced its role in the successful removal and secure transportation of a vulnerable cesium-137 (Cs-137) radioactive source from the Fundação Hospitalar de Hematologia e Hemoterapia do Amazonas (HEMOAM) in Manaus, Brazil.

The September 2, 2026 operation was conducted in support of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration's (NNSA) Office of Radiological Security (ORS) and managed by the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12). STS served as the lead subcontractor responsible for execution of the planning, logistics and removal activities, working closely with Y-12, Brazilian radiological experts, regulatory authorities, transportation providers, security personnel, and other project partners.

The project represents the latest achievement in a long-standing effort to reduce the security risks associated with high-activity radioactive sources while ensuring that important medical capabilities remain available to the communities that depend on them. HEMOAM had historically relied on a Gammacell 3000 blood irradiator containing a Cs-137 radioactive source. Through NNSA's Alternative Technologies initiative, the facility transitioned to an X-ray blood irradiation system that allows it to maintain critical blood irradiation capabilities without continued reliance on the high-activity radioactive source.

"This project represents exactly what can be accomplished when national security expertise, technical capability and strong international partnerships come together around a shared mission," said Roy A. Boyd II, President of Secured Transportation Services. "For STS, the mission extends beyond safely moving radioactive material. It is about applying decades of specialized experience to help the United States and our international partners reduce radiological risk while ensuring that essential medical capabilities remain available to the people who depend on them."

The Manaus operation required extensive planning and coordination to safely remove the source from a working medical facility and transport it across one of Brazil's most geographically challenging regions. The source was transported by aircraft out of the remote Manaus region to an area with an established road network, where it was transferred to ground transportation for the final leg of its journey to a secure storage facility.

Following removal, the Cs-137 source was secured in a certified Type B(U) shipping container for transport. Under the oversight of Brazil's Autoridade Nacional de Segurança Nuclear (ANSN), STS and Y-12 personnel worked with Brazilian partners to maintain positive control of the source and continuity of custody throughout the entire operation.

The HEMOAM operation marks the eighth radioactive-source removal completed in Brazil through this series of NNSA-ORS activities since 2023. Across these missions, Y-12 has managed the removal operations, with STS supporting preplanning, specialized field execution, and transportation in coordination with Brazilian experts and authorities.

"Successful projects like this are built over years, not days," Boyd added. "They depend on trusted relationships, disciplined planning, and people who understand that safety and security cannot be compromised. We are proud of the STS team and proud to continue supporting Y-12 and NNSA in a mission that strengthens the security of the United States while providing meaningful benefits to our international partners."

The Brazil program demonstrates the broader value of U.S. leadership in radiological security. By helping partner nations transition away from vulnerable high-activity radioactive sources where appropriate, these efforts reduce the potential for radioactive material to be lost, stolen, or used for malicious purposes while supporting the continued availability of technologies essential to healthcare and other peaceful applications.

For STS, the successful Manaus operation also reflects more than two decades of experience supporting complex nuclear and radiological transportation missions where safety, security, regulatory compliance, and operational execution are paramount.

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across three primary business lines: (i) cutting edge microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation..

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's flagship microreactor under development is the proprietary KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that's advancing through the formal U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) licensing process following the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's construction permit application submission for the deployment of the microreactor at the university.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, bolstered by the May 2026 acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. STS provides specialized transportation, logistics, project management, and technical services supporting the nuclear and radiological industries. STS brings decades of experience executing complex missions involving radioactive and other sensitive materials, with an emphasis on safety, security, regulatory compliance, and mission assurance.

Through its work with U.S. government agencies, national security partners, commercial organizations and international stakeholders, STS supports the safe and secure movement and management of nuclear and radiological materials in furtherance of U.S. national security, nonproliferation, and peaceful-use objectives.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management and collaborators in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "explore", "plans", "aim", "goal", "believes", "potential", "future", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning about the future. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those relating to STS' specialized nuclear transportation capabilities, STS' customers and contacts, and their potential contribution to NANO Nuclear's overall strategy and results of operations. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions; (ii) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition or integration of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues, the development of competitive technology and the ability to generate revenue from acquired or development businesses and technologies; (iii) our ability to obtain and maintain key vendor, technology, project, financing and customer relationships and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan; (iv) uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop, license, manufacture and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever; (v) risks related to government regulation, policy, public procurement, export controls, supply-chain requirements and licensing requirements; and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a developing business in a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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