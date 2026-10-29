

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) said, for full year 2026, the company now expects Non-GAAP Diluted EPS in a range of $34.50 - $35.50, revised from prior guidance range of $32.00 - $33.25. Revenues are now expected in a range of $20.6 billion - $21.0 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $20.0 billion - $20.5 billion. The company also announced that its Board has authorized an additional $500 million for the purchase of shares of its outstanding common stock under its existing share repurchase program.



Net income for the third quarter was $399.9 million, or $9.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $295.4 million, or $6.57 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $9.60, up 46.1% from last year. Revenues were $5.54 billion, an increase of 28.8% from prior year. On an organic basis, third quarter revenues increased by 25.5%.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, EMCOR Group shares are up 2.09 percent to $693.00.



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