

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic growth in the U.S. exceeded economist estimates in the third quarter of 2026, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product shot up by 3.4 percent in the third quarter after jumping by 2.2 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to surge by 3.1 percent.



The stronger-than-expected GDP growth reflected increases in investment, consumer spending, and government spending that were partly offset by a decrease in exports. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.



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