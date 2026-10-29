Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Bann naht: Pentagon sperrt China-Metalle - dieser Nickel-Explorer reagiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BI

WKN: 1888 | ISIN: DEXXXXXXX122 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Boehringer Ingelheim Celebrates a Decade of Angels Initiative and Helping 28+ Million Patients Get Better Stroke Care

INGELHEIM, DE / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Boehringer Ingelheim, today, on World Stroke Day, celebrates 10 years of the Angels Initiative and bringing better stroke care to more than 28 million patients worldwide, through education and connecting hospitals, emergency medical services and communities to improve awareness and healthcare.

  • Launched in 2016, Boehringer Ingelheim's Angels Initiative helps hospitals worldwide to become "stroke-ready", so that patients who have just suffered a stroke can be treated as quickly and effectively as possible.
  • Partners include World Stroke Organisation (WSO), European Stroke Organisation (ESO), Stroke Alliance for Europe (SAFE) and over 50 national stroke societies.
  • The initiative includes FAST Heroes, which was launched in 2019. This award-winning educational initiative aims to raise more awareness of stroke symptoms and the urgent need for quick action with school children, who very often spend time alone at home with their grandparents.
  • To date, 117 "Angels Regions" have been created, a holistic approach to connecting awareness and education to equipping healthcare professionals with best practice trainings to supporting hospitals become "stroke-ready" by implementing evidence-based approaches to acute stroke treatment, across entire communities and regions.

"We started the Angels Initiative in 2016 as a healthcare intervention dedicated to improving stroke care. Our aim is to give stroke patients the best chance possible, not only to survive, or lead a disability free life, but to be able to return to the life they once knew. We realized that enabling seamless collaboration is crucial to reducing the critical minutes needed, to mitigate the impact of a stroke." (Jan Van der Merwe, co-founder and Global Project Lead of the Angels Initiative).

Why this Matters

  • Strokes impact millions of lives yearly, with one in four adults over 25 affected. Health consequences can be severe, causing disability and death, and straining families.
  • The Angels Initiative is part of Boehringer's Sustainable Development for Generations framework and underlines the company's dedication to closing gaps in healthcare systems.
  • By innovating stroke care systems, Boehringer highlights the global importance of enhanced stroke care, which can improve millions of lives each year.

Additional Information

  • ANGELS Initiative | Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Angels & FAST HEROES: Boosting stroke awareness | Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Improving stroke care together: Why every minute matters | Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Advancing stroke systems of care | Boehringer Ingelheim

Read more on Imagine - Boehringer Ingelheim's sustainability story hub

Find more stories and multimedia from Boehringer Ingelheim at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boehringer Ingelheim
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boehringer-ingelheim
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boehringer Ingelheim



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/boehringer-ingelheim-celebrates-a-decade-of-angels-initiative-and-hel-1243567

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.