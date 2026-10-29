

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H), on Thursday reported a swing to profit in the third quarter, despite a slight decline in revenue from the prior year.



Currently, shares are trading at 183.11, up 9.75 points or 5.63 percent. The stock closed at 173.35 on Wednesday.



Quarterly earnings were $58 million or $0.60 per share, compared to loss of $49 million or $0.51 per share last year. Adjusted profit for the period was $122 million or $1.27 per share.



On an adjusted basis, EBITDA was $295 million, up from $278 million a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.743 billion, from $1.786 billion last year.



The hotel operator group reported 6 percent increase in RevPAR for owned and leased hotels to $226.39, while occupancy was 74.8 percent compared to 0.6 percent last year.



In the pre-market hours on the NYSE, the shares of Hyatt were trading 2.51 percent higher at $177.70, after closing Wednesday's trading 0.22% higher.



Adjusted EBITDA was $295 million, an increase of 6.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, or an increase of 19% after adjusting for assets sold in 2025.



Looking ahead to the fiscal 2026, Hyatt Hotels projected net income attributable to Hyatt Hotels to range between $240 million and $310 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1.170 Billion and $1.200 billion. Further, the company said comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR growth will be between 5.0% and 5.5%, and a 6% growth in the net rooms, compared to fiscal 2025.



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