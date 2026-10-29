

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's economy expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter, flash figures from the statistical office CSO showed on Thursday.



In volume terms, gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, following a 10.2 percent sharp recovery in the second quarter.



The overall growth in the third quarter was mainly by increases in the multinational-dominated sectors of industry and information and communication.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 3.9 percent in the September quarter, reversing a 0.4 percent contraction in the June quarter. Moreover, this marked the first upturn since the fourth quarter of 2025.



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