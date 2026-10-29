Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance Hires James Benbrook as Vice President

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, today announced that it has recently hired James Benbrook as Vice President.

"We are excited to announce that James Benbrook has joined as Vice President of O2 Sponsor Finance. James is responsible for structuring and underwriting new and existing lending opportunities while partnering closely with equity sponsors and management teams. James will play an important role in supporting our continued growth strategy, deepening existing sponsor relationships, and helping expand our presence across the lower middle market sponsor finance landscape. We are excited about the expertise, leadership and industry perspective James brings to the team and look forward to his contributions in 2026 and beyond," stated O2 Sponsor Finance President Joe Gaffigan.

James brings substantial experience to his new role, having built a strong track record across financial services. Prior to joining O2, James held positions at Mizuho Americas and Moody's Ratings. He also gained very valuable experience earlier in this career when he spent 5 years on active duty with the United States Coast Guard.

James earned his B.A. in economics from Columbia University. His combination of lending expertise and commitment to client service will be a tremendous asset to our organization.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website: www.oldsecond.com.

As of September 30, 2026, Old Second has approximately $6.8 billion in assets, $5.3 billion in deposits, and $5.2 billion in loans.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC.

Contact:

Bradley S. Adams EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer (630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/o2-sponsor-finance-hires-james-benbrook-as-vice-president-1241989