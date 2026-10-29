Keikku; Lapsi Health: Former Philips Latin America CEO Fabia Tetteroo-Bueno Joins Lapsi Health / Keikku Board to Lead Latin American Expansion

Former Philips Latin America CEO Fabia Tetteroo-Bueno Joins Lapsi Health / Keikku Board to Lead Latin American Expansion

The first woman to lead Philips in Latin America brings more than 20 years of global healthcare leadership to Keikku.

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lapsi Health, the Dutch clinical AI company behind Keikku, today announced the appointment of Fabia Tetteroo-Bueno to its Board of Directors. The former Senior Vice President and General Manager of Philips Latin America will guide Lapsi's strategy and partnerships as Keikku scales across the region.

The appointment follows major moves for Keikku in Latin America, from its office in Santiago to its collaborations with the SMC and SOMEIC.

A Global Leader With Deep Roots in Latin America

Born in Brazil, Tetteroo-Bueno built her career across three continents at Royal Philips. In 2020 she became Senior Vice President and General Manager of Philips Latin America, the first woman to lead the company in the region, and steered its healthcare strategy through the COVID-19 pandemic with a clear mission: widening access to quality care. She later held senior global commercial roles at Philips, including Head of Global Sales for the Software business.

In Their Words

"Fabia has spent her career proving that health technology only matters when it reaches people," said Jhonatan Bringas Dimitriades, MD, CEO and co-founder of Lapsi Health. "Having her on our board as Keikku deepens its presence across the region is a turning point for us."

"I joined Lapsi Health because I believe validated, certified clinical technology belongs in Latin America, not only in the U.S. and Europe," said Fabia Tetteroo-Bueno. "Keikku is CE-certified and built to the highest standards of safety and quality, and I want doctors across the region to have access to that same rigor."

Why Latin America, Why Now

Latin America is one of Keikku's fastest-growing markets. There, Keikku leads with three offerings built for Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking clinicians:

Keikku Scribe , ambient AI that turns patient conversations into structured clinical notes in real time.

, ambient AI that turns patient conversations into structured clinical notes in real time. Keikku Reference , AI-powered clinical decision support at the point of care.

, AI-powered clinical decision support at the point of care. Keikku Telemedicina, the same tools for virtual consultations.

"Behind Keikku is a platform that takes over documentation and paperwork, giving clinicians back what matters most: time with their patients," Tetteroo-Bueno added. "I believe deeply in this technology and in the roadmap ahead, and I'm proud to support Lapsi in bringing it to Latin America."

About Lapsi Health and Keikku

Founded in 2022 in Amsterdam, Lapsi Health builds Keikku, a clinical AI platform that combines an FDA-cleared ambient microphone system with an AI Suite for documentation, clinical reference and auscultation. Lapsi is ISO 13485 certified, its AI Scribe is CE MDR Class I, and Keikku is deployed at leading institutions in Europe and the USA.

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