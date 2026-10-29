Teqnion AB: Teqnion acquires Odlings Group

Teqnion AB has, through its subsidiary Teqnion UK Ltd, signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Odlings Limited, Odlings MCR Limited, Crown Memorials Limited and F G Marshall Limited (together "Odlings Group").

Odlings Group is a UK manufacturer, importer and retailer of memorials and remembrance products. The largest company, Odlings, operates from a 2.5-acre manufacturing site in Hull with advanced CNC and stone-polishing machinery, its own photo-ceramic plaque production and an in-house design team of over 20 artists. Through its two divisions, Wholesale and The Columbaria Company, Odlings supplies traditional memorials to monumental masons and funeral directors, and after-cremation memorials to local authority and private crematoria, including around 90% of the UK's private crematoria.

Odlings was founded in London in 1870 as Anselm Odling & Sons, merchants of marble imported from Carrara, Italy, and has operated from its site on New Cleveland Street in Hull since 1911. The company has been owned by the Reynolds family's Bridgwater Bros Holdings since 1967. The established management teams will stay on and continue to run the businesses.

Alongside Odlings, the group includes Odlings MCR, a manufacturer of shot blasting cabinets and degreasing washers for industries such as aviation, stone engraving and motor restoration; Crown Memorials, a chain of five memorial retail branches across the UK; and F G Marshall, a specialist in books of remembrance, registers, hand-penned calligraphy and artwork. Together the four companies have around 110 employees, and Odlings alone serves roughly 600 customers, the majority of whom have been supplied for over 15 years.

Odlings Group delivered over £10 million in combined revenue on average with robust margins for the last 3 years.

"Odlings has been part of our family for almost sixty years, and it mattered to us to find an owner who would look after the companies and the people in them for the long term. Daniel and Teqnion's approach of keeping local culture and let local management run the company suits Odlings very well, and we are confident the group is in good hands." says Duncan Reynolds, at Bridgwater Bros Holding Ltd.

"Odlings has been shaping stone for more than 150 years, and today combines that craftsmanship with modern machinery, a strong design team and its own photo-ceramic capability. Add a specialist in books of remembrance, a small retail network and a niche industrial manufacturer, and you have a group built on skilled people, loyal customers and stable profitability. We are proud to take over a business with this much history, and we intend to keep it going for many generations to come." says Daniel Zhang, CXO at Teqnion.

The acquisition is effective immediately and is not expected to have any significant effect on Teqnion's 2026 fiscal year financials. The companies will be part of Teqnion Väst.

Read more at www.odlings.co.uk, www.odlingsmcr.co.uk, www.crownmemorials.co.uk, www.fgmarshall.com and at www.teqnion.se.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Steene, CEO, phone: +46 73 333 57 33, E-mail: johan@teqnion.se

Daniel Zhang, CXO, phone: +46 721 555 695, E-mail: daniel@teqnion.se

Teqnion AB

Dalvägen 14,

169 56 Solna

Phone: 08-655 12 00

E-mail: info@teqnion.se

About Teqnion

Teqnion AB is an industrial group that acquires stable niche companies with good cash flows to develop and own with an eternal horizon. The subsidiaries are managed decentralized with support from the parent company. We operate in numerus industries with leading products, which gives us good resistance to economic fluctuations as well as solid industrial know-how. For us, it is central to focus on profitability and long-term sustainable business relationships. The company's shares with the abbreviation TEQ are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is Certified Adviser.