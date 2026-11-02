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TE

WKN: A2PHEY | ISIN: SE0012308088 | Ticker-Symbol: M45
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:05
16,440 Euro
+1,61 % +0,260
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEQNION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEQNION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,52016,92017:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 15:40 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Teqnion AB: Teqnion acquires Tecflo Limited

Teqnion AB has signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Tecflo Limited.

Tecflo is a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of draught beer dispensing equipment, serving brewers, pub groups and drinks businesses nationally and internationally. Based in Little Hulton, Manchester, the company operates from an 9,400 sq ft factory with in-house design and manufacturing.

Founded in 1986 by Geoffrey and Elaine Wood, Tecflo built its reputation on engineering its own products, launching its first fob detector in 1997 and developing a well-recognised branded range that today spans fob detectors, keg couplers, cleaning sockets, taps, fonts, beer meters, regulators and cask beer equipment. The company is run by Managing Director Geoffrey Wood, who will stay on to support the business through the transition.

With over 100 active clients, including a number of blue-chip organisations and several relationships spanning more than 30 years, and a team of around 20 employees, Tecflo has established itself as a trusted and dependable supplier in the beer dispensing equipment market.

Tecflo has delivered around £4.5 million in revenue on average with robust margins for the last 3 years.

Jack Stephenson of Harrison Drury Solicitors acted on behalf of Geoff and Elaine in connection with the sale.

"After almost four decades of building this company, what mattered most to Elaine and myself was that it went to the right owner, for the sake of the business and everyone in it. Teqnion is that owner. I am glad to be helping the team and Daniel to elevate Tecflo on from here. This is the start of something new, and I am confident it will be a good chapter." says Geoffrey Wood, Managing Director at Tecflo.

"Geoff and his team produce high quality equipment, and they do it with the kind of engineering know-how that keeps customers loyal for thirty years and counting. Skilled people, own-brand products, blue-chip clients and stable profitability: Tecflo is a fantastic addition to Teqnion. We expect to keep the beer flowing for a long time to come." says Daniel Zhang, CXO at Teqnion.

The acquisition is effective immediately and is not expected to have any significant effect on Teqnion's 2026 fiscal year financials. The company will be part of Teqnion West.

Read more www.tec-flo.co.uk and at www.teqnion.se.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Steene, CEO, phone: +46 73 333 57 33, E-mail: johan@teqnion.se
Daniel Zhang, CXO, phone: +46 721 555 695, E-mail: daniel@teqnion.se

Teqnion AB
Dalvägen 14,
169 56 Solna
Phone: 08-655 12 00
E-mail: info@teqnion.se

About Teqnion
Teqnion AB is an industrial group that acquires stable niche companies with good cash flows to develop and own with an eternal horizon. The subsidiaries are managed decentralized with support from the parent company. We operate in numerus industries with leading products, which gives us good resistance to economic fluctuations as well as solid industrial know-how. For us, it is central to focus on profitability and long-term sustainable business relationships. The company's shares with the abbreviation TEQ are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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