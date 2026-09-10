Teqnion AB: Teqnion acquires Unique Door Panels Ltd

Teqnion AB has signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Unique Door Panels Ltd.

Unique Door Panels is a UK-based manufacturer of composite and solid doors and distributor of uPVC door infill panels, serving customers across the northwest of England. Based in Radcliffe, Manchester, the company operates from a 7,500 sq ft production facility and combines in-house manufacturing with a highly personal made-to-order service.

Founded in 2004, Unique Door Panels began by producing uPVC door panels as part of Windowplas before incorporating in its own right and moving into large-scale composite door manufacturing. The company has built a strong reputation for quality and reliability across the double glazing sector and is led by the Managing Director Andy Jones. Andy will stay on and continue to run the business.

With over 100 active and repeat clients with some relationships spanning over 2 decades, its 20+ employees, Unique Door Panels has established itself as a trusted and dependable supplier in the composite door, solid door and uPVC infill panel market.

Unique Door Panels has delivered close to £3.8 million in revenue on average with robust margins for the last 3 years.

"Finding the right home for the business and the people who built it mattered more to me than anything else, and in Teqnion we have found it. Daniel and I see things the same way, and I am looking forward to taking the company further with the Teqnion team behind us. It is a new chapter for us, and I have every confidence it will be a good one." says Andy Jones, Managing Director at Unique Door Panels.

"Andy and his team make properly good doors, and they do it with the kind of personal service customers stay loyal to for twenty years and counting. Skilled people, solid supplier relationships, repeat business and stable profitability: Unique Door Panels is a fantastic addition to Teqnion. We expect to together open plenty of new doors." says Daniel Zhang, CXO at Teqnion.

The acquisition is effective immediately and is not expected to have any significant effect on Teqnion's 2026 fiscal year financials. The company will be part of Teqnion Väst.

Read more www.uniquecompositedoors.com and at www.teqnion.se.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Steene, CEO, phone: +46 73 333 57 33, E-mail: johan@teqnion.se

Daniel Zhang, CXO, phone: +46 721 555 695, E-mail: daniel@teqnion.se

Teqnion AB

Dalvägen 14

169 56 Solna

Phone: 08-655 12 00

E-mail: info@teqnion.se

About Teqnion

Teqnion AB is an industrial group that acquires stable niche companies with good cash flows to develop and own with an eternal horizon. The subsidiaries are managed decentralized with support from the parent company. We operate in numerus industries with leading products, which gives us good resistance to economic fluctuations as well as solid industrial know-how. For us, it is central to focus on profitability and long-term sustainable business relationships. The company's shares with the abbreviation TEQ are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is Certified Adviser.