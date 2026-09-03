Teqnion AB: Teqnion acquires TJ Hydraulic AB

Teqnion AB has signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in TJ Hydraulic AB.

TJ Hydraulic is a Swedish specialist in the design, engineering and delivery of high-quality hydraulic components and systems, built for robustness, long service life and energy efficiency. Based in Lidköping, Sweden the company combines deep in-house engineering expertise with customer-specific solutions, its own patented designs, and a stable network of long-standing suppliers.

Building on Tommy's four decades of experience in hydraulics, TJ Hydraulic has developed, tested and industrialised its own solutions, earning a strong reputation for quality, reliability and innovation. What began as a hobby project in Tommy's garage in 2013 has since grown into a critical part of the value chain for leading industrial OEMs across a range of sectors. Tommy will continue to lead the company.

TJ Hydraulic has delivered approximately SEK 34 million in revenue average with robust margins for the last 3 years.

"What mattered most to me was that the company ended up in the right hands, and with Teqnion it has. Daniel and I share the same view of how a business like ours should be run, and having Teqnion behind us gives me the freedom to keep building. We are starting a new chapter, and I am convinced it will be a good one." says Tommy Jansson, CEO at TJ Hydraulic.

"TJ Hydraulic solves hard engineering problems for demanding customers. Own IP, solid supplier relationships, together with its reputation are together a strong moat and business. TJ Hydraulic is a fantastic addition to Teqnion, and we look forward to support Tommy to reach new highs." says Daniel Zhang, CXO at Teqnion.

The acquisition is effective immediately and is not expected to have any significant effect on Teqnion's 2026 fiscal year financials. The company will be part of Teqnion North.

Read more at www.teqnion.se.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Steene, CEO, phone: +46 73 333 57 33, E-mail: johan@teqnion.se

Daniel Zhang, CXO, phone: +46 721 555 695, E-mail: daniel@teqnion.se

Teqnion AB

Dalvägen 14

169 56 Solna

Phone: 08-655 12 00

E-mail: info@teqnion.se

About Teqnion

Teqnion AB is an industrial group that acquires stable niche companies with good cash flows to develop and own with an eternal horizon. The subsidiaries are managed decentralized with support from the parent company. We operate in numerus industries with leading products, which gives us good resistance to economic fluctuations as well as solid industrial know-how. For us, it is central to focus on profitability and long-term sustainable business relationships. The company's shares with the abbreviation TEQ are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is Certified Adviser.