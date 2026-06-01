Teqnion AB: Teqnion acquires Theatre and Endoscopy Service Technicians Limited

Teqnion AB has signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Theatre and Endoscopy Service Technicians Limited (T.E.S.T.).

T.E.S.T. is a UK-based company specialising in decontamination equipment, validation and testing services for clients operating in controlled environments such as healthcare facilities, veterinary practices and universities. Based in Stoke-on-Trent, T.E.S.T. delivers a comprehensive range of services including equipment manufacture and supply, testing, installation, maintenance and examination - ensuring decontamination protocols adhere to the strictest standards.

Founded in 2006 by Andrew Lawton, T.E.S.T. has built a strong reputation for quality and reliability, serving an impressive client base that includes the NHS, leading private healthcare providers such as Circle Health and Vanguard Healthcare, as well as universities and veterinary hospitals. The company also designs and manufactures water treatment plants for medical device rinse water, and provides UKAS accredited ISO 17025 laboratory services. Andrew will stay on and continue to run the business.

With over 80% recurring revenues from maintenance and testing agreements, a client retention rate exceeding 90%, and 20+ dedicated employees, T.E.S.T. has established itself as a trusted partner in the healthcare decontamination sector with minimal direct competition.

T.E.S.T. has delivered close to £2.0 million in revenue on average with robust margins for the last 3 years.

"It was essential that I found a partner who would continue to allow the company to continue its dedication to quality and service provision, and I feel happy that we have found Teqnion as a home for our business and staff. I truly feel that Daniel and I share the same ethos, and I look forward to continuing to grow the company with the Teqnion team. This feels like the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things." says Andrew Lawton, Managing Director at T.E.S.T.

"I'm very happy that we found T.E.S.T. and the great team working there. T.E.S.T. provides crucial services to its healthcare customers, backed by highly qualified engineers and clinical specialists. With strong recurring revenues and an impressive client base, this is a fantastic addition to Teqnion" says Johan Steene, CEO at Teqnion.

The acquisition is effective immediately and is not expected to have any significant effect on Teqnion's 2026 fiscal year financials.

Read more https://www.testmedical.co.uk and at www.teqnion.se.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Steene, CEO, phone: +46 73 333 57 33, E-mail: johan@teqnion.se

Daniel Zhang, CXO, phone: +46 721 555 695, E-mail: daniel@teqnion.se

Teqnion AB

Dalvägen 14,

169 56 Solna

Phone: 08-655 12 00,

E-mail: info@teqnion.se

About Teqnion

Teqnion AB is an industrial group that acquires stable niche companies with good cash flows to develop and own with an eternal horizon. The subsidiaries are managed decentralized with support from the parent company. We operate in numerous industries with leading products, which gives us good resistance to economic fluctuations as well as solid industrial know-how. For us, it is central to focus on profitability and long-term sustainable business relationships. Teqnion's shares TEQ are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.