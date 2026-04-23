Teqnion AB: Report from Annual General Meeting in Teqnion AB

At the Annual General Meeting in Teqnion AB (the "company") held on 23 April 2026, the following resolutions were passed. All resolutions were in accordance with the proposals, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, www.teqnion.se.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

It was resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Resolution on dispositions in respect of the company's result

It was resolved that no dividend is paid and that available profits are carried forward.

Resolution on discharge from liability

It was resolved to discharge all members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2025.

Resolution on fees to the Board of Directors and auditor

It was resolved that the fees to the members of the Board of Directors shall be distributed as follows:

- SEK 400,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 250,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting who are not employed by the company, and

- SEK 50,000 per person and committee for committee work and SEK 75,000 to committee Chairs.

It was resolved that the auditor's fees shall be paid as per approved invoice.

Election of Board of Directors and auditor

It was resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be six (6), without deputies. It was resolved on re-election of Lena Almefelt, Henrik Joelsson, Mikael Vaezi, Christopher Mayer and Helena Nathhorst and new election of Moritz Sitte as members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was resolved to re-elect Lena Almefelt as Chair of the Board.

It was resolved that one registered accounting firm be elected as auditor, without deputies. It was resolved to re-elect the registered accounting firm BDO Mälardalen AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Authorized Public Accountant Carl-Johan Kjellman will be appointed auditor in charge.

Resolution on adoption of a warrant-based incentive program for key employees

It was resolved to adopt a long-term incentive program (Warrant Program 2026/2029) and to issue and approve transfer of no more than 85,000 warrants in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal. The right to acquire warrants is granted to, among others, the CEO and members of the group management in Teqnion and in the group. Each warrant entitles to subscribe for one share in the company at a subscription price corresponding to 145 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 13 April 2026 up to and including 24 April 2026. The warrants shall entitle to subscribe for shares during the period from and including 2 May 2029 up to and including 2 June 2029. Transfer of warrants shall take place at market value at the time of transfer.

Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve upon issues of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments

It was resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The total number of shares that are issued by support of the authorization, including shares that may be issued after exercise of warrants or conversion of convertible instruments issued by support of the authorization, may correspond to at most ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company at the time of the first utilization of the authorization. Payment may, in addition to cash payment, be made in kind or by set-off, or otherwise with conditions.

The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to increase the company's financial flexibility and the Board's room for maneuver to raise capital in a time- and cost-effective manner and/or complement the shareholder base with new shareholders of strategic importance for the company, and enable the company to, fully or partially, finance any company acquisitions or acquisitions of businesses by issuing financial instruments as payment in connection with acquisitions, or to raise capital for such acquisitions. Issues made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall take place at a subscription price in line with market conditions, including any discount in line with market conditions where applicable. If the Board of Directors deems it appropriate in order to enable the delivery of shares in connection with an issue as described above, the issue may be done at a subscription price equal to the quota value of the share.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Steene, CEO, phone: +46 73 333 57 33, E-mail: johan.steene@teqnion.se

Jonathan Alexandersson, CCO, phone: +46 76 146 85 71, E-mail: jonathan@teqnion.se

Teqnion AB

Dalvägen 14

169 56 Solna

Phone: 08-655 12 00

E-mail: info@teqnion.se

About Teqnion

Teqnion AB is an industrial group that acquires stable niche companies with good cash flows to develop and own with an eternal horizon. The subsidiaries are managed decentralized with support from the parent company. We operate in numerous industries with leading products, which gives us good resistance to economic fluctuations as well as solid industrial know-how. For us, it is central to focus on profitability and long-term sustainable business relationships. Teqnion's shares TEQ are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Teqnion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person(s) set out above, at 2026-04-23 15:20 CEST.