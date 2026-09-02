Teqnion AB: Teqnion acquires Abercromby Vending Limited

Teqnion AB has signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Abercromby Vending Limited.

Abercromby Vending is a Scottish provider of customised vending and fresh food solutions, serving public and private sector clients across Scotland. Based in Dalmarnock, Glasgow, the company operates from a 6,000 sq ft head office and warehouse with a purpose-built commercial kitchen, and combines unattended self-service technology with a daily fresh food operation.

Founded in 2005 as a family business by Tracey Graham and her brother Thomas Smith, Abercromby addressed a gap in the market by combining catering expertise with vending machine engineering, becoming Scotland's first dedicated fresh food vending company. The business is run by the two siblings and directors Tracey Graham and Thomas Smith. Both will stay on and continue to run the business.

With around 1,500 machines at almost 300 sites, a fleet of 30 vans and its 40+ employees, Abercromby has established itself as a trusted and dependable supplier across the transport, healthcare, education, social care and corporate sectors, with multi-year contracts.

Abercromby delivered £6.3 million in revenue on average with robust margins for the last 3 years.

"What mattered most to me was finding somewhere the business and the people who built it would be looked after, and Teqnion is that place. With Daniel and the Teqnion team behind us I am excited about how much further we can take this. It is the start of something new for us, and I am confident it will be a good one." says Tracey Graham, Director at Abercromby Vending.

"Tracey, Thomas and their team have built something genuinely impressive: fresh food prepared in their own kitchen every morning and out in machines across Scotland before most people have had breakfast. Skilled people, long contracts, loyal clients and stable profitability: Abercromby is a fantastic addition to Teqnion. We look forward to keeping it well stocked for many years to come." says Daniel Zhang, CXO at Teqnion.

The acquisition is effective immediately and is not expected to have any significant effect on Teqnion's 2026 fiscal year financials. The company will be part of Teqnion Väst.

Read more www.abercrombyvending.com/ and at www.teqnion.se.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Steene, CEO, phone: +46 73 333 57 33, E-mail: johan@teqnion.se

Daniel Zhang, CXO, phone: +46 721 555 695, E-mail: daniel@teqnion.se

Teqnion AB

Dalvägen 14,

169 56 Solna

Phone: 08-655 12 00,

E-mail: info@teqnion.se

About Teqnion

Teqnion AB is an industrial group that acquires stable niche companies with good cash flows to develop and own with an eternal horizon. The subsidiaries are managed decentralized with support from the parent company. We operate in numerus industries with leading products, which gives us good resistance to economic fluctuations as well as solid industrial know-how. For us, it is central to focus on profitability and long-term sustainable business relationships. The company's shares with the abbreviation TEQ are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is Certified Adviser.