

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian miner IGO Ltd. (IGO.AX) Thursday reported higher underlying EBITDA in the first quarter compared with the previous quarter, supported by increased nickel sales volumes.



Quarterly underlying EBITDA rose 49% to A$176 million from A$117.8 million in the previous quarter.



IGO's share of profit from Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia or TLEA fell 5% to A$114 million from A$121 million in the fourth quarter 2026, impacted by lower sales and prices at Greenbushes.



Group sales revenue increased 12% to A$158 million from A$141 million in the last quarter, primarily due to higher nickel sales volumes, offset by lower realized nickel prices and lower copper sales.



Shares of IGO were up 0.96% to A$5.25 on ASX.



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