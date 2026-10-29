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AC

WKN: A0M4WT | ISIN: CNE1000001S0 | Ticker-Symbol: AD2
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 12:45
0,376 Euro
-4,35 % -0,017
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR CHINA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3800,40718:06
0,3740,40818:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR CHINA
AIR CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR CHINA LTD0,376-4,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.