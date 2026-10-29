Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

X-FAB (BOURSE:XFAB):

Highlights Q3 2026:

› Revenue was USD 194.4 million, down 15% year-on-year (YoY) and down 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

› Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time (IFRS 15), revenue was USD 200.7 million, down 12% YoY and up 2% QoQ, within the guided range of USD 195-205 million.

› Bookings increased to USD 224.7 million, the highest level in two years, up 38% YoY and up 30% QoQ

› EBITDA was USD 37.5 million, down 30% YoY and up 12% QoQ

› EBITDA margin was 19.3%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin was 18.6%, within the guided 17-20% range

› EBIT was USD 4.3 million, down 82% YoY and up 107% QoQ

Outlook:

› Q4 2026 revenue is expected to come in within the range of USD 205-215 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 19-22%.

› The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.14 USD/Euro and does not take into account the impact of IFRS 15.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q3 y-o-y growth Automotive 128.6 135.4 143.4 146.9 132.6 121.6 116.0 119.1 -19% Industrial 36.1 39.3 47.2 47.6 50.5 52.0 45.2 49.6 4% Medical 16.5 13.8 15.1 21.2 21.2 19.2 21.0 19.1 -10% Subtotal core business 181.2 188.6 205.7 215.7 204.3 192.9 182.1 187.8 -13% 92.1% 93.2% 94.2% 94.2% 93.7% 93.6% 92.9% 93.6% CCC1 15.1 13.6 12.2 13.3 13.6 12.7 13.5 12.4 -6% Others 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.5 Revenue* 196.8 202.3 218.3 228.9 218.1 205.8 196.0 200.7 -12% Impact from revenue recognized over time -8.0 1.8 -3.0 -0.3 4.2 -10.3 3.9 -6.3 Total revenue 188.8 204.1 215.3 228.6 222.3 195.6 199.8 194.4 -15% 1Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q3 y-o-y growth Smart CMOS SOI 170.8 173.4 185.1 191.8 182.9 156.9 156.7 158.6 -17% Microsystems Photonics1 20.2 22.9 25.3 27.5 25.0 33.7 28.7 25.9 -6% Wide-bandgap technologies2 5.8 6.0 7.9 9.6 10.2 15.1 10.6 16.2 68% Revenue* 196.8 202.3 218.3 228.9 218.1 205.8 196.0 200.7 -12% Impact from revenue recognized over time -8.0 1.8 -3.0 -0.3 4.2 -10.3 3.9 -6.3 Total revenue 188.8 204.1 215.3 228.6 222.3 195.6 199.8 194.4 -15% 1Photonics revenue included as from Q1 2026 2SiC and GaN; GaN revenue included as from Q1 2026

Business development

In the third quarter of 2026, X-FAB recorded revenue of USD 194.4 million, down 15% year-on-year and down 3% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time, quarterly revenue was USD 200.7 million, up 2% quarter-on-quarter and within the guided range of USD 195-205 million. Third quarter revenue in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical amounted to USD 187.8 million*, down 13% year-on-year and up 3% quarter-on-quarter, accounting for a share of 94%* of total revenue.

Bookings in the third quarter increased 38% year-on-year and 30% sequentially to USD 224.7 million, the highest level in two years, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12. Quarter-end backlog increased by 7% to USD 313.6 million from USD 291.8 million at the end of the previous quarter. The growth in bookings and backlog supports the anticipated recovery in the second half of 2026.

Third-quarter automotive revenue totaled USD 119.1 million*, down 19% year-on-year but up 3% sequentially. Inventory corrections no longer weighed on X-FAB's automotive bookings, which increased significantly in the third quarter.

Quarterly industrial revenue came in at USD 49.6 million*, up 4% year-on-year and up 10% quarter-on-quarter, mainly driven by the increase in silicon carbide revenue.

In the third quarter, medical revenue was USD 19.1 million*, down 10% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter. Demand for ultrasound and pacemaker applications was strong, which was partly offset by lower orders for a major customer's lab-on-a-chip device and lower demand for temperature sensors.

In the third quarter, smart CMOS SOI revenue reached USD 158.6 million*, down 17% year-on-year and up 1% quarter-on-quarter. Strong demand for battery management systems and an AI data center test application drove a production ramp, while X-FAB also secured several major design wins during the quarter. These include a silicon photomultiplier for a medical scanner, a handheld ultrasound application, and an actuator for optical circuit switches in data centers. The CMOS sensor business is also gaining momentum as customers seek alternative sources amid supply constraints at their existing suppliers.

Microsystems Photonics revenue was USD 25.9 million* in the third quarter, down 6% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter. While revenue in X-FAB's microsystems business fluctuates due to its high share of customer-specific projects, customer interest remains strong and the outlook is positive. Global demand for MEMS sensors, particularly in China, was robust in the third quarter, with a revenue increase by more than 40% quarter-on-quarter. The pilot line for an industrial inkjet printing application based on piezo materials has been installed, further expanding X-FAB's capabilities. X-FAB's heterogeneous integration technology for integrating light sources is attracting strong customer interest, and photonics prototyping revenue is growing.

In the third quarter, wide bandgap revenue reached USD 16.2 million*, up 68% year-on-year and 52% sequentially. Silicon carbide (SiC) accounted for most of the wide bandgap revenue with X-FAB recording an all-time high number of SiC wafers sold in the third quarter, up 45% year-on-year, while customer traction continued to grow. Gallium nitride (GaN) development activities are gaining momentum, with the number of customers doubling from six to twelve over the past year. New wide bandgap opportunities include solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs) as an emerging application for both SiC and GaN power semiconductors, driven by the need for fast and efficient power protection in next-generation data centers and energy infrastructure. X-FAB has secured two SSCB-related development agreements during the third quarter, with several additional opportunities under negotiation.

Overall prototyping revenue totaled USD 16.3 million* in the third quarter, down 17% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter. Underlying CMOS demand is positive, with both the number and value of opportunities increasing across the customer engagement funnel. Microsystems and wide-bandgap development projects, however, are billed upon reaching milestones rather than at regular intervals, causing fluctuations in total prototyping revenue.

Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Automotive Prototyping 5.5 2.8 3.3 2.7 2.1 Production 141.4 129.8 118.3 113.3 117.0 Industrial Prototyping 9.7 12.8 12.2 12.1 11.0 Production 37.9 37.7 39.8 33.1 38.5 Medical Prototyping 2.8 3.1 2.0 1.7 1.8 Production 18.4 18.1 17.2 19.3 17.3 CCC Prototyping 1.6 1.5 1.4 0.9 1.0 Production 11.6 12.0 11.3 12.6 11.4

Financial update

In the third quarter, EBITDA was USD 37.5 million with an EBITDA margin of 19.3%. Excluding the impact of revenue recognized over time, the EBITDA margin would have reached 18.6%, within the guided range of 17-20%.

X-FAB's business is naturally hedged and profitability unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.17 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have remained unchanged.

Third-quarter capital expenditures totaled USD 31.8 million. X-FAB received the first EU Chips Act funding payment for the new microsystems fab in Erfurt, Germany, resulting in net capital expenditures of USD 29.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled USD 196.0 million at the end of the quarter, an increase of USD 32.5 million from the previous quarter. Net debt amounted to USD 315.5 million, up USD 3.2 million from the previous quarter.

Management comments

Damien Macq, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "We are increasingly seeing the pieces of our strategy coming together. Bookings have reached their highest level in two years, and capacity utilization at our factories is increasing. This supports our confidence in the gradual recovery across our core business. At the same time, we continue to broaden X-FAB's growth opportunities through our differentiated technology portfolio, including microsystems, photonics, wide-bandgap technologies and applications related to data center infrastructure. With the capacity and capabilities we have built globally over recent years, X-FAB is well positioned to support our customers' long-term growth and to translate these investments into higher utilization and sustainable profitable growth."

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB's third quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call/audiocast on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 6.30 p.m. CET. The conference call will be in English. Please register here.

Financial calendar

February 11, 2027 Publication of Q4 2026 results April 5, 2027 Publication of Annual Report 2026 April 29, 2027 Publication of Q1 2027 results

About X-FAB

X-FAB is a global foundry group providing a comprehensive set of specialty technologies and design IP to enable its customers to develop world-leading semiconductor products that are manufactured at X-FAB's six wafer fabs located in Malaysia, Germany, France, and the United States. With its expertise in analog/mixed-signal technologies, microsystems, photonics, and wide bandgap products, X-FAB is the development and manufacturing partner for its customers, primarily serving the automotive, industrial and medical end markets. X-FAB has approximately 4,000 employees and has been listed on Euronext Paris since April 2017 (XFAB). For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2026 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2025 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2026 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2026 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2025 unaudited Revenue* 200,661 228,884 195,979 602,462 649,491 Impact from revenue recognized over time -6,250 -319 3,852 -12,669 -1,531 Total revenue 194,411 228,565 199,830 589,794 647,961 Revenues in USD in 57 56 56 56 57 Revenues in EUR in 43 44 44 44 43 Cost of sales -162,780 -180,281 -169,348 -496,976 -505,107 Gross profit 31,631 48,284 30,483 92,818 142,854 Gross profit margin in % 16.3 21.1 15.3 15.7 22.0 Research and development expenses -13,417 -12,369 -14,472 -43,416 -36,818 Selling expenses -2,319 -2,088 -2,508 -7,551 -6,743 General and administrative expenses -12,702 -12,406 -12,997 -39,021 -37,197 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 554 480 846 2,189 2,042 Other income and other expenses 593 1,887 744 3,674 2,456 Operating profit 4,340 23,788 2,096 8,691 66,594 Finance income 6,984 4,143 5,813 22,317 30,249 Finance costs -13,391 -9,774 -10,293 -31,906 -60,452 Financial result -6,407 -5,631 -4,480 -9,590 -30,204 Profit before tax -2,067 18,157 -2,384 -898 36,390 Income tax -755 -1,573 -12,445 -15,828 -7,995 Profit for the period -2,822 16,584 -14,829 -16,727 28,395 Operating profit (EBIT) 4,340 23,788 2,096 8,691 66,594 Depreciation 33,172 30,078 31,524 96,624 87,923 EBITDA 37,512 53,866 33,620 105,315 154,516 EBITDA margin in % 19.3 23.6 16.8 17.9 23.8 Earnings per share -0.02 0.13 -0.11 -0.13 0.22 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.15086 1.16772 1.16281 1.16125 1.11802 Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur. *excluding impact from revenue recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended 30 Sep 2026 unaudited Quarter ended 30 Sep 2025 unaudited Quarter ended 30 Jun 2026 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2025 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 1,195,210 1,211,016 1,201,564 1,220,272 Investment properties 3,615 7,083 3,667 7,007 Intangible assets 11,205 6,501 11,307 9,522 Other non-current assets 13 29 17 25 Deferred tax assets 51,027 64,482 50,942 61,855 Total non-current assets 1,261,069 1,289,111 1,267,497 1,298,681 Current assets Inventories 257,456 287,471 252,969 264,659 Contract assets 8,085 16,561 14,335 20,753 Trade and other receivables 92,300 95,100 100,727 88,990 Other assets 71,444 85,949 64,421 79,588 Cash and cash equivalents 196,042 174,225 163,576 194,314 Total current assets 625,328 659,306 596,028 648,304 TOTAL ASSETS 1,886,397 1,948,417 1,863,525 1,946,985 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings 255,627 270,360 258,449 272,069 Cumulative translation adjustment 624 580 660 552 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 -770 Total equity 1,036,936 1,051,623 1,039,793 1,053,305 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 254,269 403,356 220,385 187,895 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 3,092 2,690 3,093 3,577 Total non-current liabilities 257,361 406,047 223,479 191,472 Current liabilities Trade payables 37,925 40,978 36,050 54,805 Current loans and borrowings 257,244 63,823 255,494 292,512 Other current liabilities and provisions 296,931 385,946 308,708 354,891 Total current liabilities 592,100 490,747 600,253 702,208 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,886,397 1,948,417 1,863,525 1,946,985

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2026 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2025 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2026 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2026 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2025 unaudited Income before taxes -2,067 18,157 -2,384 -898 36,390 Reconciliation of income before taxes to cash flow arising from operating activities: 42,718 37,235 36,051 105,530 120,348 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 33,172 30,078 31,524 96,624 87,923 Amortization of investment grants and subsidies -1,232 -1,601 -1,243 -3,865 -4,062 Interest income and expenses (net) 4,936 4,302 3,775 13,584 12,373 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -31 -1,403 -318 -2,361 -1,511 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net) 724 483 719 649 -3,677 Other non-cash transactions (net) 5,149 5,376 1,593 899 29,301 Changes in working capital: -11,339 -1,433 -33,534 -54,374 -33,752 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables 8,408 16,463 -7,585 -2,973 1,289 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and other assets -3,272 -5,241 -3,437 4,880 -5,325 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -4,487 736 8,363 7,203 -5,706 Decrease/(increase) of contract assets 6,250 319 -3,852 12,669 1,531 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables 2,332 656 -9,806 -9,520 -4,542 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities -20,569 -14,367 -17,217 -66,633 -20,999 Income taxes (paid)/received -266 -4,023 -1,097 -5,324 -5,255 Net cash from operating activities 29,046 49,936 -964 44,933 117,730 Cash flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -31,754 -23,455 -24,212 -82,001 -178,911 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 2,295 0 9,397 11,692 0 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 33 1,467 320 6,061 1,585 Interest received 1,102 994 1,058 3,019 3,180 Net cash used in investing activities -28,324 -20,993 -13,436 -61,229 -174,146

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2026 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2025 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2026 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2026 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2025 unaudited Cash flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 87,194 5,467 45,364 148,476 56,038 Repayment of loans and borrowings -43,712 -6,368 -19,985 -115,025 -44,918 Receipts of sale and leaseback arrangements 0 0 22,846 22,846 30,020 Payments of lease installments -5,922 -4,727 -7,720 -17,804 -18,004 Interest paid -6,038 -5,851 -4,834 -16,603 -15,519 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 31,522 -11,478 35,673 21,890 7,617 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances 223 -918 -2,391 -3,865 7,187 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 32,244 17,464 21,273 5,594 -48,799 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 163,576 157,678 144,694 194,314 215,837 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 196,042 174,225 163,576 196,042 174,225

*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15

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Contacts:

X-FAB Press Contact

Uta Steinbrecher

Investor Relations

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

+49-361-427-6489

uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com