Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Regulatory News:
X-FAB (BOURSE:XFAB):
Highlights Q3 2026:
› Revenue was USD 194.4 million, down 15% year-on-year (YoY) and down 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
› Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time (IFRS 15), revenue was USD 200.7 million, down 12% YoY and up 2% QoQ, within the guided range of USD 195-205 million.
› Bookings increased to USD 224.7 million, the highest level in two years, up 38% YoY and up 30% QoQ
› EBITDA was USD 37.5 million, down 30% YoY and up 12% QoQ
› EBITDA margin was 19.3%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin was 18.6%, within the guided 17-20% range
› EBIT was USD 4.3 million, down 82% YoY and up 107% QoQ
Outlook:
› Q4 2026 revenue is expected to come in within the range of USD 205-215 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 19-22%.
› The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.14 USD/Euro and does not take into account the impact of IFRS 15.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
Q3 y-o-y growth
Automotive
128.6
135.4
143.4
146.9
132.6
121.6
116.0
119.1
-19%
Industrial
36.1
39.3
47.2
47.6
50.5
52.0
45.2
49.6
4%
Medical
16.5
13.8
15.1
21.2
21.2
19.2
21.0
19.1
-10%
Subtotal core business
181.2
188.6
205.7
215.7
204.3
192.9
182.1
187.8
-13%
92.1%
93.2%
94.2%
94.2%
93.7%
93.6%
92.9%
93.6%
CCC1
15.1
13.6
12.2
13.3
13.6
12.7
13.5
12.4
-6%
Others
0.5
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.5
Revenue*
196.8
202.3
218.3
228.9
218.1
205.8
196.0
200.7
-12%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
-8.0
1.8
-3.0
-0.3
4.2
-10.3
3.9
-6.3
Total revenue
188.8
204.1
215.3
228.6
222.3
195.6
199.8
194.4
-15%
1Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
Q3 y-o-y growth
Smart CMOS SOI
170.8
173.4
185.1
191.8
182.9
156.9
156.7
158.6
-17%
Microsystems Photonics1
20.2
22.9
25.3
27.5
25.0
33.7
28.7
25.9
-6%
Wide-bandgap technologies2
5.8
6.0
7.9
9.6
10.2
15.1
10.6
16.2
68%
Revenue*
196.8
202.3
218.3
228.9
218.1
205.8
196.0
200.7
-12%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
-8.0
1.8
-3.0
-0.3
4.2
-10.3
3.9
-6.3
Total revenue
188.8
204.1
215.3
228.6
222.3
195.6
199.8
194.4
-15%
1Photonics revenue included as from Q1 2026
2SiC and GaN; GaN revenue included as from Q1 2026
Business development
In the third quarter of 2026, X-FAB recorded revenue of USD 194.4 million, down 15% year-on-year and down 3% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time, quarterly revenue was USD 200.7 million, up 2% quarter-on-quarter and within the guided range of USD 195-205 million. Third quarter revenue in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical amounted to USD 187.8 million*, down 13% year-on-year and up 3% quarter-on-quarter, accounting for a share of 94%* of total revenue.
Bookings in the third quarter increased 38% year-on-year and 30% sequentially to USD 224.7 million, the highest level in two years, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12. Quarter-end backlog increased by 7% to USD 313.6 million from USD 291.8 million at the end of the previous quarter. The growth in bookings and backlog supports the anticipated recovery in the second half of 2026.
Third-quarter automotive revenue totaled USD 119.1 million*, down 19% year-on-year but up 3% sequentially. Inventory corrections no longer weighed on X-FAB's automotive bookings, which increased significantly in the third quarter.
Quarterly industrial revenue came in at USD 49.6 million*, up 4% year-on-year and up 10% quarter-on-quarter, mainly driven by the increase in silicon carbide revenue.
In the third quarter, medical revenue was USD 19.1 million*, down 10% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter. Demand for ultrasound and pacemaker applications was strong, which was partly offset by lower orders for a major customer's lab-on-a-chip device and lower demand for temperature sensors.
In the third quarter, smart CMOS SOI revenue reached USD 158.6 million*, down 17% year-on-year and up 1% quarter-on-quarter. Strong demand for battery management systems and an AI data center test application drove a production ramp, while X-FAB also secured several major design wins during the quarter. These include a silicon photomultiplier for a medical scanner, a handheld ultrasound application, and an actuator for optical circuit switches in data centers. The CMOS sensor business is also gaining momentum as customers seek alternative sources amid supply constraints at their existing suppliers.
Microsystems Photonics revenue was USD 25.9 million* in the third quarter, down 6% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter. While revenue in X-FAB's microsystems business fluctuates due to its high share of customer-specific projects, customer interest remains strong and the outlook is positive. Global demand for MEMS sensors, particularly in China, was robust in the third quarter, with a revenue increase by more than 40% quarter-on-quarter. The pilot line for an industrial inkjet printing application based on piezo materials has been installed, further expanding X-FAB's capabilities. X-FAB's heterogeneous integration technology for integrating light sources is attracting strong customer interest, and photonics prototyping revenue is growing.
In the third quarter, wide bandgap revenue reached USD 16.2 million*, up 68% year-on-year and 52% sequentially. Silicon carbide (SiC) accounted for most of the wide bandgap revenue with X-FAB recording an all-time high number of SiC wafers sold in the third quarter, up 45% year-on-year, while customer traction continued to grow. Gallium nitride (GaN) development activities are gaining momentum, with the number of customers doubling from six to twelve over the past year. New wide bandgap opportunities include solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs) as an emerging application for both SiC and GaN power semiconductors, driven by the need for fast and efficient power protection in next-generation data centers and energy infrastructure. X-FAB has secured two SSCB-related development agreements during the third quarter, with several additional opportunities under negotiation.
Overall prototyping revenue totaled USD 16.3 million* in the third quarter, down 17% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter. Underlying CMOS demand is positive, with both the number and value of opportunities increasing across the customer engagement funnel. Microsystems and wide-bandgap development projects, however, are billed upon reaching milestones rather than at regular intervals, causing fluctuations in total prototyping revenue.
Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
Automotive
Prototyping
5.5
2.8
3.3
2.7
2.1
Production
141.4
129.8
118.3
113.3
117.0
Industrial
Prototyping
9.7
12.8
12.2
12.1
11.0
Production
37.9
37.7
39.8
33.1
38.5
Medical
Prototyping
2.8
3.1
2.0
1.7
1.8
Production
18.4
18.1
17.2
19.3
17.3
CCC
Prototyping
1.6
1.5
1.4
0.9
1.0
Production
11.6
12.0
11.3
12.6
11.4
Financial update
In the third quarter, EBITDA was USD 37.5 million with an EBITDA margin of 19.3%. Excluding the impact of revenue recognized over time, the EBITDA margin would have reached 18.6%, within the guided range of 17-20%.
X-FAB's business is naturally hedged and profitability unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.17 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have remained unchanged.
Third-quarter capital expenditures totaled USD 31.8 million. X-FAB received the first EU Chips Act funding payment for the new microsystems fab in Erfurt, Germany, resulting in net capital expenditures of USD 29.9 million.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled USD 196.0 million at the end of the quarter, an increase of USD 32.5 million from the previous quarter. Net debt amounted to USD 315.5 million, up USD 3.2 million from the previous quarter.
Management comments
Damien Macq, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "We are increasingly seeing the pieces of our strategy coming together. Bookings have reached their highest level in two years, and capacity utilization at our factories is increasing. This supports our confidence in the gradual recovery across our core business. At the same time, we continue to broaden X-FAB's growth opportunities through our differentiated technology portfolio, including microsystems, photonics, wide-bandgap technologies and applications related to data center infrastructure. With the capacity and capabilities we have built globally over recent years, X-FAB is well positioned to support our customers' long-term growth and to translate these investments into higher utilization and sustainable profitable growth."
X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call
X-FAB's third quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call/audiocast on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 6.30 p.m. CET. The conference call will be in English. Please register here.
Financial calendar
February 11, 2027
Publication of Q4 2026 results
April 5, 2027
Publication of Annual Report 2026
April 29, 2027
Publication of Q1 2027 results
About X-FAB
X-FAB is a global foundry group providing a comprehensive set of specialty technologies and design IP to enable its customers to develop world-leading semiconductor products that are manufactured at X-FAB's six wafer fabs located in Malaysia, Germany, France, and the United States. With its expertise in analog/mixed-signal technologies, microsystems, photonics, and wide bandgap products, X-FAB is the development and manufacturing partner for its customers, primarily serving the automotive, industrial and medical end markets. X-FAB has approximately 4,000 employees and has been listed on Euronext Paris since April 2017 (XFAB). For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Revenue*
200,661
228,884
195,979
602,462
649,491
Impact from revenue recognized over time
-6,250
-319
3,852
-12,669
-1,531
Total revenue
194,411
228,565
199,830
589,794
647,961
Revenues in USD in
57
56
56
56
57
Revenues in EUR in
43
44
44
44
43
Cost of sales
-162,780
-180,281
-169,348
-496,976
-505,107
Gross profit
31,631
48,284
30,483
92,818
142,854
Gross profit margin in %
16.3
21.1
15.3
15.7
22.0
Research and development expenses
-13,417
-12,369
-14,472
-43,416
-36,818
Selling expenses
-2,319
-2,088
-2,508
-7,551
-6,743
General and administrative expenses
-12,702
-12,406
-12,997
-39,021
-37,197
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
554
480
846
2,189
2,042
Other income and other expenses
593
1,887
744
3,674
2,456
Operating profit
4,340
23,788
2,096
8,691
66,594
Finance income
6,984
4,143
5,813
22,317
30,249
Finance costs
-13,391
-9,774
-10,293
-31,906
-60,452
Financial result
-6,407
-5,631
-4,480
-9,590
-30,204
Profit before tax
-2,067
18,157
-2,384
-898
36,390
Income tax
-755
-1,573
-12,445
-15,828
-7,995
Profit for the period
-2,822
16,584
-14,829
-16,727
28,395
Operating profit (EBIT)
4,340
23,788
2,096
8,691
66,594
Depreciation
33,172
30,078
31,524
96,624
87,923
EBITDA
37,512
53,866
33,620
105,315
154,516
EBITDA margin in %
19.3
23.6
16.8
17.9
23.8
Earnings per share
-0.02
0.13
-0.11
-0.13
0.22
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.15086
1.16772
1.16281
1.16125
1.11802
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
30 Sep 2026
unaudited
Quarter ended
30 Sep 2025
unaudited
Quarter ended
30 Jun 2026
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2025
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
1,195,210
1,211,016
1,201,564
1,220,272
Investment properties
3,615
7,083
3,667
7,007
Intangible assets
11,205
6,501
11,307
9,522
Other non-current assets
13
29
17
25
Deferred tax assets
51,027
64,482
50,942
61,855
Total non-current assets
1,261,069
1,289,111
1,267,497
1,298,681
Current assets
Inventories
257,456
287,471
252,969
264,659
Contract assets
8,085
16,561
14,335
20,753
Trade and other receivables
92,300
95,100
100,727
88,990
Other assets
71,444
85,949
64,421
79,588
Cash and cash equivalents
196,042
174,225
163,576
194,314
Total current assets
625,328
659,306
596,028
648,304
TOTAL ASSETS
1,886,397
1,948,417
1,863,525
1,946,985
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
255,627
270,360
258,449
272,069
Cumulative translation adjustment
624
580
660
552
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
-770
Total equity
1,036,936
1,051,623
1,039,793
1,053,305
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
254,269
403,356
220,385
187,895
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
3,092
2,690
3,093
3,577
Total non-current liabilities
257,361
406,047
223,479
191,472
Current liabilities
Trade payables
37,925
40,978
36,050
54,805
Current loans and borrowings
257,244
63,823
255,494
292,512
Other current liabilities and provisions
296,931
385,946
308,708
354,891
Total current liabilities
592,100
490,747
600,253
702,208
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,886,397
1,948,417
1,863,525
1,946,985
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Income before taxes
-2,067
18,157
-2,384
-898
36,390
Reconciliation of income before taxes to cash flow arising from operating activities:
42,718
37,235
36,051
105,530
120,348
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
33,172
30,078
31,524
96,624
87,923
Amortization of investment grants and subsidies
-1,232
-1,601
-1,243
-3,865
-4,062
Interest income and expenses (net)
4,936
4,302
3,775
13,584
12,373
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-31
-1,403
-318
-2,361
-1,511
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net)
724
483
719
649
-3,677
Other non-cash transactions (net)
5,149
5,376
1,593
899
29,301
Changes in working capital:
-11,339
-1,433
-33,534
-54,374
-33,752
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
8,408
16,463
-7,585
-2,973
1,289
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and other assets
-3,272
-5,241
-3,437
4,880
-5,325
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
-4,487
736
8,363
7,203
-5,706
Decrease/(increase) of contract assets
6,250
319
-3,852
12,669
1,531
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
2,332
656
-9,806
-9,520
-4,542
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
-20,569
-14,367
-17,217
-66,633
-20,999
Income taxes (paid)/received
-266
-4,023
-1,097
-5,324
-5,255
Net cash from operating activities
29,046
49,936
-964
44,933
117,730
Cash flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-31,754
-23,455
-24,212
-82,001
-178,911
Receipt of government grants and subsidies
2,295
0
9,397
11,692
0
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
33
1,467
320
6,061
1,585
Interest received
1,102
994
1,058
3,019
3,180
Net cash used in investing activities
-28,324
-20,993
-13,436
-61,229
-174,146
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
87,194
5,467
45,364
148,476
56,038
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-43,712
-6,368
-19,985
-115,025
-44,918
Receipts of sale and leaseback arrangements
0
0
22,846
22,846
30,020
Payments of lease installments
-5,922
-4,727
-7,720
-17,804
-18,004
Interest paid
-6,038
-5,851
-4,834
-16,603
-15,519
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
31,522
-11,478
35,673
21,890
7,617
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances
223
-918
-2,391
-3,865
7,187
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
32,244
17,464
21,273
5,594
-48,799
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
163,576
157,678
144,694
194,314
215,837
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
196,042
174,225
163,576
196,042
174,225
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029260680/en/
Contacts:
X-FAB Press Contact
Uta Steinbrecher
Investor Relations
X-FAB Silicon Foundries
+49-361-427-6489
uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com