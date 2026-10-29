'Zig Sharko', 'Oggy and the Cockroaches' and 'Where's Chicky?' lead growth across a global network of 70 channels

Regulatory News:

Academy Award-nominated French animation studio Xilam Animation (Paris:ALXIL) has surpassed the 100 million subscriber milestone across its global YouTube network, doubling its subscriber base since January 2022. Spanning more than 70 channels, the company's YouTube network has now generated 68.9 billion lifetime views and for 2026, is averaging 20 million daily views to date. This achievement follows a period of growth for three of Xilam's flagship non-verbal comedy brands on the platform: Zig Sharko, Oggy and the Cockroaches and Where's Chicky?, from global audiences spanning all continents.

Three of Xilam's channels have surpassed 10 million subscribers and earned YouTube's Diamond Play Button: Oggy and the Cockroaches' main channel, its Hindi-language channel, and Zig Sharko's main channel. Xilam's network also holds 20 Gold Play Buttons and 39 Silver Play Buttons, recognising channels with one million and 100,000 subscribers respectively.

Safaa Benazzouz, Deputy CEO Distribution Marketing at Xilam Animation, said: "Reaching 100 million YouTube subscribers is an incredible milestone for our business and reflects both the enduring appeal of our characters and our sustained investment in creative, forward-thinking digital strategies. With their universal comedy and accessibility, our non-verbal comedies have always travelled across languages and cultures and YouTube has given us a powerful way to introduce them to new generations globally, while keeping established fans coming back. Our digital team brings a huge amount of innovation and care to each channel, and this achievement is a real testament to their ongoing efforts and expertise."

Alongside YouTube, Xilam runs dedicated brand strategies across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat to build awareness and support content launches, bringing the company's combined following across YouTube and social platforms to 136 million. In 2025, Xilam content generated 4.4 billion views across Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

This digital milestone comes as Xilam continues to expand its flagship brands with new content, including the expansion of hit series Where's Chicky? into the longer-format CG-animated spin-off Chickies (78 x 7'), presold to France Télévisions and set for delivery by the end of 2027. France Télévisions has also commissioned a landmark ninth season of Oggy and the Cockroaches, scheduled for delivery between Q3 2027 and Q2 2028 as the franchise approaches its 30th anniversary; and longstanding partner Gulli has commissioned fifth and sixth seasons of Zig Sharko, due in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. These series and films are distributed across television, cinemas and SVOD streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, Universal+ as well as AVOD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook. Xilam also launched TOON BOX, its brand new, kids safe, ad-free streaming platform. With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market.

Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Chicky, as well as new properties such as Piggy Builders and Submarine Jim. Following the success of the Oscar-nominated feature film I Lost My Body, Xilam Films is pursuing its feature film strategy with Lucy Lost, which was selected for the Official Selection at the Cannes and Annecy festivals, and The Wolf, scheduled for delivery in 2027. Xilam's strong and expanding catalogue comprises more than 3,000 episodes and several feature films. Xilam employs over 450 people across its studios in Paris, Angoulême and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Xilam is listed on Euronext Growth Paris PEA PME Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072 Symbol: ALXIL

For more information: www.xilam.com

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Contacts:

Marc du Pontavice Chairman and CEO

Cécile Haimet CFO

Phone: +33 1 40 18 72 00

Charlotte Newcombe at DDA

xilam@ddaglobal.com

+44 7726 901129

Image Sept Agency

xilam@image7.fr

Karine Allouis (Media Relations) Phone +33 1 53 70 74 81

Laurent Poinsot (Investor Relations) Phone +33 1 53 70 74 77