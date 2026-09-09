Deals Inked Across 'Oggy and the Cockroaches' Season 9, 'Zig Sharko' Seasons 5 6 and New Spin-off 'Chickies'

Regulatory News:

Academy Award-nominated French animation studio Xilam Animation (Paris:ALXIL) has inked a wave of presales for the latest content from its line-up of iconic comedy franchises. The landmark ninth season of Oggy and the Cockroaches has been presold to Warner Bros. Discovery EMEA and APAC; Zig Sharko's upcoming fifth and sixth seasons to JioStar India Private Limited and Warner Bros. Discovery Italy; and Chickies, the new spin-off to hit series Where's Chicky?, is heading to Radio Canada and SVT Sweden. Xilam will be attending MIPCOM with the first two completed episodes of the Chickies series, which will complete delivery in 2027.

Safaa Benazzouz, EVP Distribution at Xilam Animation, said: "Our legacy brands remain a cornerstone of our business, continuing to resonate with generations of fans, while maintaining highly engaged online communities. The fresh content we're creating across Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and our Chickies spin-off will ensure that these iconic IP continue engaging both new and existing audiences. Having such a strong roster of broadcasters already on board is testament to how evergreen these titles are and the ongoing demand for comedic, character-driven animations worldwide."

Directed by Julien Daubas and Lucas Pinatel, Oggy and the Cockroaches's ninth season cements its status as one of the longest running French animated series and returns to the core elements that made the series a global success led by the inventive and explosive rivalry between Oggy and the cockroaches. Commissioned by returning broadcaster France Télévisions, the new season (78x7') is slated for delivery between Q3 2027 and Q2 2028, in celebration of the franchise's 30th anniversary in 2028. Oggy and the Cockroaches is available in over 190 territories and has a digital fanbase spanning 32M YouTube subscribers and 18B views, plus 22M subscribers across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

Xilam recently greenlit two new seasons of non-dialogue slapstick comedy Zig Sharko, with longstanding partner Gulli (France) returning to commission the fifth and sixth instalments. The new seasons of 52 x 7' are set to deliver in 2027 and 2028 respectively. The series celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2025 and is Xilam's most established IP on YouTube, with over 39M subscribers and 23B views across eight dedicated channels worldwide as well as 2.8M subscribers on TikTok, 3.9M on Facebook, and 765K on Snapchat. Seasons five and six, directed by Andrès Fernandez, will follow a summer vacation theme, with each season exploring the main characters' idea of a perfect getaway Zig in season five and Marina in season six.

Chickies is the upcoming spin-off to Xilam's hit short-form series Where's Chicky?, a global YouTube hit generating over 2.5B views a year and available on leading international broadcasters, including in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and more, across SVOD, FVoD and AVoD platforms. Set to deliver by June 2027, the new 78 x 7' CG-animated series, directed by Cédric Diestsh and Anh Tu Cao, has previously pre-sold to France Télévisions. It follows Chicky, Bekky and Poyo, three curious and cheerful chicks who have had enough of being cooped up, and introduces adorable new characters known as the 'Chicklets'. The four seasons of Where's Chicky? have seen an extraordinary digital success, with the series cumulating 9B views and 12M subscribers on YouTube, as well as 6M subscribers across its social media accounts.

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook. Xilam also launched TOON BOX, its brand new, kids safe, ad-free streaming platform. With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market.

Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Where's Chicky?, as well as new properties such as Piggy Builders for a preschool audience, and Academy Award nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam's most recent feature production is Lucy Lost, a family adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's 2014 novel Listen to the Moon. Additionally, Xilam handled production of The Doomies for Disney+. Xilam employs more than 400 individuals across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2023 period in a report by the French National Centre for Cinema and Animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Growth Paris PEA PME Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072 Symbol: ALXIL

For more information: www.xilam.com

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Contacts:

Marc du Pontavice Chairman and CEO

Cécile Haimet CFO

Phone: +33 1 40 18 72 00

Charlotte Newcombe at DDA

xilam@ddaglobal.com

+44 7726 901129

Image Sept Agency

xilam@image7.fr

Karine Allouis (Media Relations) Phone +33 1 53 70 74 81

Laurent Poinsot (Investor Relations) Phone +33 1 53 70 74 77