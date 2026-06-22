Adult-Targeted Animated Psychological Thriller Based on Jean-Marc Rochette's Graphic Novel Set to be Delivered in April 2027

Voice Cast to be Led by César Award Winner Roschdy Zem ('Days of Glory') and Cannes 2026 Winner Virginie Efira ('All of a Sudden')

Regulatory News:

Academy Award-nominated French animation studio Xilam Films (Paris:ALXIL) has greenlit its upcoming adult-targeted psychological thriller The Wolf, an animated feature adaptation of the graphic novel from best-selling author Jean-Marc Rochette (Snowpiercer

The feature is co-written and directed by Benjamin Massoubre and Fursy Tessier who previously collaborated on Xilam's 2020 Academy Award-nominated I Lost My Body, withSabine Dabadie also serving as co-writer. Xilam has also unveiled the feature's voice cast will be led by the César Award winner Roschdy Zem (Days of Glory, Chocolat) alongside Cannes Film Festival 2026 shared 'Best Actress' winner Virginie Efira (All of A Sudden, Elle

Screening as part of Annecy's 'Work in Progress' sessions on Tuesday 23rd June, with an exclusive preview of the film's first images, The Wolf uniquely combines 3D animation and traditional drawing techniques to deliver the effect of live-action with a painterly style.

The Wolf is produced by Xilam's Marc du Pontavice, and co-produced by Lilian Eche for Bidibul Productions (Luxemburg), with Goodfellas tapped for international sales and ARP for theatrical distribution in France. Additionally, the international platform Crunchyroll has pre-bought worldwide SVOD rights (excl. China and Japan). The film is set to be delivered in April 2027, and is also supported by Film Fund Luxembourg, the CNC through its Animation Technical Assistance program, the Réunion Region, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region, and the Charente Department.

Set in the heart of the Alps, The Wolf follows Gaspard (Roschdy Zem), a hardened shepherd who is haunted by the loss of his son and leads a solitary life with his flock. When a wandering wolf threatens his fragile peace and slaughters his flock, Gaspard, blinded by rage, embarks on a perilous quest for vengeance one that will lead him to the farthest reaches of his sorrow and guilt.

"Jean-Marc Rochette's The Wolf offers a rare combination of dramatic force with remarkable thematic depth. Beneath the apparent simplicity of the story a shepherd against a wolf lies a multi-layered narrative and a psychological thriller. Since working together on I Lost My Body, I've been continually impressed by Benjamin Massoubre and Fursy Tessier's masterful storytelling and bold creative vision now with The Wolf, they're crafting a gripping cinematic experience, while using groundbreaking techniques to blur the boundaries between animation and live-action," said Marc du Pontavice, Founder and CEO at Xilam Films. "We're privileged to have Bibidul Productions, Goodfellas, ARP and Crunchyroll join us on this journey, and to also have the remarkably talented Roschdy and Virginie leading our voice cast who we know will add dramatic depth, emotional resonance and authenticity to this universal human story."

French painter and illustrator Jean-Marc Rochette's The Wolf, first published in France by Editions Casterman, is part of a trilogy, which has sold 450,000 copies in France. He is also the creator of the best-selling Snowpiercer, which was adapted into a film by Academy Award-nominated director Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) starring Chris Evans, and a TNT series starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook. Xilam also launched TOON BOX, its brand new, kids safe, ad-free streaming platform. With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market.

Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Where's Chicky?, as well as new properties such as Piggy Builders for a preschool audience, and Academy Award nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam's most recent feature production is Lucy Lost, a family adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's 2014 novel Listen to the Moon. Additionally, Xilam handled the production of the new series The Doomies for Disney+. Xilam employs more than 400 individuals across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2023 period in a report by the French National Centre for Cinema and Animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Growth Paris PEA PME Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072 Symbol: ALXIL

For more information: www.xilam.com

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Contacts:

Marc du Pontavice Chairman and CEO

Cécile Haimet CFO

Phone: +33 1 40 18 72 00

Charlotte Newcombe at DDA

xilam@ddaglobal.com

+44 7726 901129

Image Sept Agency

xilam@image7.fr

Karine Allouis (Media Relations) Phone +33 1 53 70 74 81

Laurent Poinsot (Investor Relations) Phone +33 1 53 70 74 77