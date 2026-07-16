37% revenue growth in the first half, driven by both new productions and catalogue sales

Strong presence at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival reflecting the Group's momentum across both animated series and feature films

2026 marks the beginning of a new growth cycle

Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (Paris:ALXIL), Academy Award-nominated French animation studio, announces its revenues for the first half of the 2026 financial year, drawn up on 30 June 2026.

Marc du Pontavice, Chairman and CEO of Xilam, comments: "The Group's first-half 2026 revenue already confirms the rebound in activity and validates the strategic direction we have pursued over the past two years. By decisively reinvesting in proprietary productions a segment that creates lasting value for our studio through the retention of our rights and the continuous expansion of our catalogue we have regained control of our own destiny and laid the foundations for a new phase of growth. The strong reception for our productions at both the Cannes and Annecy festivals, together with the many new commissions secured in recent months, demonstrates that we are emerging from the industry downturn stronger than before, driven by ambitious, innovative content. The Group also continues to benefit from the strength of its catalogue, underpinned by flagship franchises that remain as popular as ever.

At a time when the animation industry continues to face significant challenges, these achievements highlight the depth of Xilam's creativity and the resilience of its business model. Leveraging an agile organisation across our three complementary studios in Paris, Angoulême and Vietnam, the Group is able to deliver highly ambitious productions at very competitive costs, meeting the expectations of leading commissioners while positioning Xilam to enter a new cycle of sustainable growth."

Unaudited data ('000 euros) 30.06.2026 30.06.2025 % variation Sales of new productions and developments 2,692 1,996 +35% Catalogue sales 3,077 2,212 +39% Total sales 5,769 4,208 +37% Grants (2) 1,352 1,446 -7% Total sales and grants 7,120 5,654 +26% Other current operating income (including ATC1 530 398 +33% Total operating revenue 7,650 6,051 +26% Estimated Audiovisual Tax Credit (ATC)

Strong growth in sales of new productions and developments: +35%

This strong performance reflects the success of Xilam's strategy to refocus on proprietary productions. It is all the more remarkable as it has been driven by newly created properties with significant long-term potential.

Proprietary productions accounted for a dominant 95% of revenue from new productions, compared with 65% in the first half of 2025, primarily driven by the delivery of the final instalments of Captain Jim for France Télévisions and Super RTL in Germany.

These figures only partially reflect the Group's level of activity, as Xilam invested a total of €8.8 million in new proprietary productions during the first half. These investments will underpin the Group's growth over the coming years.

Rebound in catalogue sales: +39%

Catalogue sales amounted to €3.1 million, up 39% year-on-year. Performance was primarily driven by Zig Sharko, with sales strengthened by the announcement of Seasons 5 and 6 entering production. Catalogue sales also benefited from new international sales of Piggy Builders, following the strong audience reception of the series in France and abroad.

Catalogue sales remain a cornerstone of Xilam's business model, generating recurring revenues and cash flows. The recent launch of several high-potential proprietary series (Piggy Builders, Captain Jim and Turbo Twins), combined with new seasons of the Group's flagship franchises (Zig Sharko, Oggy and the Cockroaches and Chicky), provides a powerful catalyst for further growth in catalogue sales over the coming reporting periods.

Total operating revenue up 26%

Total sales reached €5.8 million, up 37% year-on-year.

Grants amounted to €1.3 million, bringing total sales and grants to €7.1 million, up 26%.

Other current operating income totaled €0.5 million, resulting in total operating revenue of €7.7 million, up 26% year-on-year.

Xilam enjoyed a landmark edition of the Annecy International Animation Festival with a record slate of film and television projects.

At the Annecy International Animation Festival, the Group took part in several major highlights, including the official competition selection of Lucy Lost and the selection of The Doomies in the TV Films category. At the same time, The Wolf was showcased in a "Work in Progress" session, while Submarine Jim premiered on Okoo, France Télévisions' dedicated kids' platform.

This year's Annecy Festival, distinguished by the exceptional quality of its official selection, marked a historic milestone for Xilam, with an unprecedented slate of ambitious and diverse projects showcased across all of the festival's major programming categories.

Following its "Work in Progress" presentation at the 2025 edition of the Annecy International Animation Festival, Lucy Lost was selected for Official Competition. Based on Michael Morpurgo's award-winning 2014 novel Listen to the Moon , the feature is being sold internationally by Goodfellas and will be released theatrically in France by Le Pacte on October 28. Pay-TV rights have already been acquired by Canal+ and Ciné+ OCS.

was selected for Official Competition. Based on Michael Morpurgo's award-winning 2014 novel , the feature is being sold internationally by Goodfellas and will be released theatrically in France by Le Pacte on October 28. Pay-TV rights have already been acquired by Canal+ and Ciné+ OCS. Following a well-received Work in Progress presentation at the 2024 edition of the Annecy International Animation Festival, the supernatural series The Doomies was selected for the Festival's Official Competition in the TV Films category. The horror-comedy series premiered on Disney+ on June 26, with a first season comprising 22 26-minute episodes.

was selected for the Festival's Official Competition in the TV Films category. The horror-comedy series premiered on Disney+ on June 26, with a first season comprising 22 26-minute episodes. The feature film The Wolf was showcased as part of the Annecy International Animation Festival's "Work in Progress" programme. Based on the graphic novel by Jean-Marc Rochette, the film is co-written and co-directed by Benjamin Massoubre and Fursy Teyssier, who previously collaborated on the Academy Award-nominated I Lost My Body . It follows Gaspard, a solitary shepherd haunted by the death of his son, whose life is disrupted by the ominous arrival of a stray wolf. The film has been pre-acquired by Crunchyroll for worldwide SVOD rights and is scheduled for a French theatrical release by ARP in 2027.

was showcased as part of the Annecy International Animation Festival's "Work in Progress" programme. Based on the graphic novel by Jean-Marc Rochette, the film is co-written and co-directed by Benjamin Massoubre and Fursy Teyssier, who previously collaborated on the Academy Award-nominated . It follows Gaspard, a solitary shepherd haunted by the death of his son, whose life is disrupted by the ominous arrival of a stray wolf. The film has been pre-acquired by Crunchyroll for worldwide SVOD rights and is scheduled for a French theatrical release by ARP in 2027. Further reinforcing Xilam's television momentum, original 2D animated series Submarine Jim premiered in France during the Festival, with the first 26 episodes launching on Okoo, France Télévisions' dedicated kids' platform. The series had already debuted earlier this year in the UK and Ireland on CBBC and iPlayer, in French-speaking Switzerland on RTS, and on Cartoon Network across Latin America and Southeast Asia. Additional international launches are scheduled in the coming months.

2026 marks a new chapter for Xilam with the start of a new growth cycle

The strategic transformation undertaken by Xilam to navigate the industry downturn is now delivering tangible results. The Group has decisively refocused on its core business of proprietary production. Its two new franchises, Piggy Builders and Submarine Jim, have rapidly established themselves as major commercial successes in international markets. These new flagship properties have been key growth drivers for the Group and offer significant long-term potential through future season renewals and expanding catalogue sales.

At the same time, the launch of new seasons of Zig Sharko and Oggy and the Cockroaches, together with the Chickies spin-off, further demonstrates the enduring strength and appeal of Xilam's iconic franchises. The Group's ability to build, nurture and expand franchises over the long term remains one of its key competitive advantages.

In parallel, Xilam has built a long-term feature film strategy, acknowledging the inherently lengthy development cycles of theatrical productions. This strategy is now bearing fruit, with the Group on track to release one feature film per year, alternating between family and adult-oriented productions. Lucy Lost, which received a highly positive reception at both Cannes and Annecy, will be released in France on October 28. The Wolf, which entered production this year, is scheduled for release in 2027, while the Group is already developing the feature films that will follow.

Xilam now benefits from a balanced and resilient business model built on two complementary pillars: proprietary original creations and its catalogue. 2026 is set to mark the start of a new growth cycle, which is expected to accelerate further in 2027.

Calendar

Publication of first-half 2026 results: 24 September 2026 (after market close)

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook. Xilam also launched TOON BOX, its brand new, kids safe, ad-free streaming platform. With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market.

Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Where's Chicky?, as well as new properties such as Piggy Builders for a preschool audience, and Academy Award nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam's most recent feature production is Lucy Lost, a family adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's 2014 novel Listen to the Moon. Additionally, Xilam handled the production of the new series The Doomies for Disney+. Xilam employs more than 400 individuals across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2023 period in a report by the French National Centre for Cinema and Animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Growth Paris PEA PME Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072 Symbol: ALXIL

For more information: www.xilam.com

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Contacts:

Marc du Pontavice Chairman and CEO

Cécile Haimet CFO

Tél. +33 1 40 18 72 00



Agence Image Sept

xilam@image7.fr

Karine Allouis (Media Relations) Tél. +33 1 53 70 74 81

Laurent Poinsot (Investor Relations) Tél. +33 1 53 70 74 77