Olivier Clert's Adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's Listen to the Moon Secures Official Selections at Prestigious International Film Festivals

Theatrical French Release Set for 28th October 2026 with Le Pacte

Regulatory News:

Academy Award-nominated French animation studio Xilam Films (Paris:ALXIL) has secured official selections for its upcoming family feature Lucy Lost, based on award-winning author and previous British Children's Laureate Michael Morpurgo's 2014 novel Listen to the Moon, at this year's editions of the Cannes Film Festival and Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Additionally, through French distributor Le Pacte, the film is now set to release theatrically in France on 28th October 2026.

Lucy Lost will feature at Cannes in the Special Screenings category. At Annecy, Lucy Lost has been selected as part of the Official Competition following the film's 'Work in Progress' session during the festival's 2025 edition. Goodfellas is handling international sales on the project, with French broadcasters Canal+ and Ciné+ OCS previously acquiring pay-TV rights. Additional partners include CNC and Région La Réunion.

Lucy Lost is co-written and directed by Olivier Clert (Klaus, Little Prince), marking Clert's feature directorial debut. The film is co-written with BAFTA and International Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Helen Blakeman ("Dustbin Baby", "Hetty Feather") and produced by Xilam's Academy Award-nominated Marc du Pontavice. The feature was produced at Xilam's animation studio in France.

Set on the edge of a remote fishing village, the film follows Lucy, a mysterious girl with visions no one else can see, who meets her secret friend Milly. Together, they set out on a magical quest to uncover the secret behind her mysterious powers.

Marc du Pontavice, Founder and CEO at Xilam, said: "We are incredibly proud that Lucy Lost has been recognised for such prestigious and world-leading film festivals as Cannes and Annecy. These selections are a testament to the film's global resonance, artistic ambition and emotional impact, and reflect the strong momentum of our expanding film slate. We look forward to sharing Lucy's remarkable journey on these global stages and know audiences will be captivated by this hopeful story of courage, identity and belonging."

Lucy Lost builds on Xilam's success in animated features, with its 2019 adult-targeted title I Lost My Body garnering an Academy -Award nomination for 'Animated Feature Film' and winning awards including the Critics' Week prize at Cannes Film Festival, a double win at Annecy International Animated Film Festival, 'Best Animated Film' and 'Best Original Score' at the 45th César Awards, and three Annie Awards.

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook. Xilam also launched TOON BOX, its brand new, kids safe, ad-free streaming platform. With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market.

Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Where's Chicky?, as well as new properties such as Piggy Builders for a preschool audience, and Academy Award nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam's most recent feature production is Lucy Lost, a family adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's 2014 novel Listen to the Moon. Additionally, Xilam handled the production of the new adaptation of the Chip 'n' Dale characters for Disney+. Xilam employs more than 400 individuals across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2023 period in a report by the French National Centre for Cinema and Animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Growth Paris PEA PME Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072 Symbol: ALXIL

For more information: www.xilam.com

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Contacts:

Marc du Pontavice Chairman and CEO

Cécile Haimet CFO

Phone: +33 1 40 18 72 00

Charlotte Newcombe at DDA

xilam@ddaglobal.com

+44 7726 901129

Image Sept Agency

xilam@image7.fr

Karine Allouis (Media Relations) Phone +33 1 53 70 74 81

Laurent Poinsot (Investor Relations) Phone +33 1 53 70 74 77