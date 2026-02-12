A transitional year paving the way for future growth

Total operating revenue in line with expectations at €15.7M

Strong rebound in proprietary production in the second half

2026 set to mark a rebound in activity and the beginning of a new growth cycle

Xilam Animation (Paris:ALXIL), Academy Award-nominated French animation studio, reports its full-year revenue for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

Marc du Pontavice, Chairman and CEO of Xilam, said: "2025 revenue marks the final financial year impacted by the sharp market downturn that began in 2023. Since then, the Group has strategically refocused on proprietary productions developed in partnership with leading European broadcasters, who continue to seek high-quality original content. The first two series launched into production in 2024 Piggy Builders and Captain Jim delivered outstanding sales performances, which will materially benefit 2026. Four additional series were subsequently launched in 2025 and early 2026, with strong and already well-confirmed international sales potential. The Group has also initiated a new feature film project, Lucy Lost, scheduled for release at the end of 2026, and is developing a highly ambitious family series adaptation of the best-selling novel The Ants, in partnership with UGC. The launch of Toon Box in late 2025 a secure, ad-free platform designed entirely for children leverages our proven social media expertise and the depth and quality of our catalogue. 2026 will therefore mark a significant rebound in activity and the beginning of a new growth cycle, building on our enduring strengths that combine creativity with excellence in execution. The nomination of My Life in Versailles at the 2026 César Awards stands as a powerful testament to this creative momentum

('000 euros) 31.12.2025 (1) 31.12.2024 % change Sales of new productions and developments 6,329 15,295 -59% Catalogue sales 4,059 8,195 -50% Total sales 10,388 23,490 -56% Grants (2) 4,166 3,113 +34% Total sales and grants 14,554 26,602 -45% Other current operating income (including ATC (3) 1,180 1,447(4) -18% Total operating revenue 15,733 28,049(4) -44% (1) Unaudited data

(2) Total grants (new production and catalogue)

(3) Estimated Audiovisual Tax Credit (CIA)

(4) Before write-downs impact (see publication of 2025 results)

Sales of new productions and developments of €6.3 million

Sales of new productions and developments amounted to €6.3 million in 2025, down 59%. Following the decline recorded in the first half of 2025, this full-year decrease was anticipated. However, the second half showed a more limited contraction of -28%, supported by the resumption of deliveries of proprietary productions.

The share of proprietary productions highlights the first tangible effects of the Company's strategic refocus on its historical positioning, which generates greater long-term value. Proprietary productions accounted for 80% of total revenue (vs. 30% in 2024) and reached 88% in the second half, with strong revenue growth compared to the first half reflecting the renewed momentum the Group has successfully restored in this segment.

During the year, Xilam fully delivered Piggy Builders and Chicky Season 4 for France Télévisions and also began deliveries of Captain Jim

In 2025, the Group invested €15.7 million in new proprietary productions, compared with €10.1 million in 2024 a 55% increase. This acceleration in activity and investment will continue in 2026 and 2027 to secure the next growth cycle.

Conversely, servicing (non-proprietary production) remains at a low point due to the ongoing cautious stance of streaming platforms in launching new series.

Catalogue sales of €4.1 million

Catalogue sales amounted to €4.1 million, down 51%. The year was atypical, impacted both by a subdued market environment and by a cycle effect on the Group's major catalogue franchises, none of which came up for renewal during the year.

However, catalogue sales are expected to return to a more normative level as early as 2026, supported by contract renewals for previous seasons triggered by the launch of new seasons of flagship series, notably Seasons 5 and 6 of Zig Sharko

Furthermore, the current strategic focus on proprietary content is reigniting a virtuous cycle: the series being produced today will become the franchises of tomorrow, enriching the catalogue and generating recurring, structurally accretive revenues over the medium to long term.

Catalogue sales therefore remain one of the core pillars of Xilam's long-term strategy.

Total sales, excluding grants, of €10.4 million

International sales represented 62% of the total, slightly down compared with 75% in 2024, reflecting the sharp decline in servicing for major streaming platforms. These platforms accounted for 31% of total sales, versus 53% in 2024.

Total operating revenue of €15.7 million

Supported by the higher share of proprietary production, as well as strong backing from the European MEDIA programme, grants increased to a high level of €4.2 million, bringing total sales and grants to €14.6 million.

Other current operating income amounted to €1.2 million, resulting in total operating revenue of €15.7 million.

Transfer of shares to Euronext Growth Paris

The transfer of Xilam's shares to Euronext Growth, completed in September 2025, is fully aligned with the Group's commitment to financial discipline and its adaptation to its current profile.

It provides a stock market framework better suited to the Company's size, liquidity and strategic priorities, while maintaining the transparency standards expected of a listed company.

The Group enters 2026 with strong momentum in proprietary productions

The 2025 financial year and the beginning of 2026 confirm the Group's strong momentum in proprietary productions. Four new projects have been announced:

Two new seasons of Zig Sharko , commissioned by long-standing partner Gulli (M6 Group).

, commissioned by long-standing partner Gulli (M6 Group). Turbo Twins , a new animated action-comedy series developed in partnership with TF1 and targeting children aged 6-10, immersing young audiences in thrilling, video game-style adventures.

, a new animated action-comedy series developed in partnership with TF1 and targeting children aged 6-10, immersing young audiences in thrilling, video game-style adventures. Chickies , a new comedy series derived from the successful short-form format Where Are You, Chicky? , developed in partnership with France Télévisions and aimed at children aged 4-7.

, a new comedy series derived from the successful short-form format , developed in partnership with France Télévisions and aimed at children aged 4-7. Empire of the Ants, developed in association with UGC, a TV series adaptation of Bernard Werber's best-selling novel, to be produced using a hybrid format combining live action (for the human storyline) and visual effects (for the ant world).

In December 2025, the Group also announced the launch of Toon Box, a new secure, ad-free subscription platform designed entirely for children. The platform offers more than 1,000 episodes from its iconic catalogue and new series, along with exclusive video content, educational activities, interactive books and games.

Additional new projects are expected to be announced in the coming months. Combined with a return to a more normative catalogue sales cycle, these projects are expected to pave the way for a new growth cycle.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience, the Group's creative momentum once again demonstrates its strong ability to adapt to market cycles, reinforcing Xilam's position as a trusted and essential partner for leading commissioners.

Entry into force of the revised SMAD Decree: a highly positive outlook from 2027 onwards

A decree published in the French "Journal Officiel" in December 2025 amended the French SMAD Decree (On-Demand Audiovisual Media Services) by directing part of digital platforms' investment obligations toward the original and independent production of animated programmes.

This new requirement is expected to gain meaningful traction in 2027 and especially in 2028, driving a significant acceleration in investment volumes for the French animation industry.

A majority of this incremental investment is expected to benefit programmes targeting young adult audiences, positioning Xilam particularly well to capture a substantial share of this growth.

Calendar

Publication of 2025 full-year results: 2 April 2026 (after market close)

