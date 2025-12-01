New Kids Safe App Features 1,000+ épisodes from Xilam's Hit Series Alongside

Exclusive Music, Games and Storybooks

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL), Academy Award-nominated French animation group, has launched today Toon Box a brand new, kids safe streaming app featuring over 1,000 pieces of content from across its legacy library and new series, alongside an exclusive range of videos, activities, storybooks and games. Aimed at children aged 3-10 years old, the subscription-based and ad-free app is currently rolling out across 11 territories (the UK, the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Mexico, Brazil, Australia) and will initially be available on iOS before also launching on Android devices next year.

Across its brands, Xilam already benefits from a strong digital fan base with 125 million subscribers across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and SnapChat globally.

Toon Box will cater to the whole family featuring some of the most iconic series from Xilam's catalogue including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, Where's Chicky?, Mr Magoo, The Daltons, Lupin's Tales, Paprika, and more. Episodes will also be available to download and watch offline, and Xilam will update the app with new content each month.

To access the full Toon Box offering, new subscribers will benefit from a free first month and can choose between two offers: a monthly subscription with no commitment, or an annual subscription. The Group has developed this project with tightly controlled investment.

Marc du Pontavice, CEO Founder at Xilam, said: "The digital space has always been a cornerstone of Xilam's strategy, and we've now established a very wide audience across multiple platforms and touchpoints. The launch of Toon Box is a significant milestone in our approach as we go direct to consumers for the first time offering an ad-free, safe and engaging environment for fans to enjoy our extensive portfolio in one convenient and trusted place. Thanks to its smooth user experience, intuitive navigation and high-quality visual design, Toon Box will offer every member of the family a new way to learn and have fun within the world of Xilam.

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook. With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market.

Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including "Oggy and the Cockroaches", "Zig Sharko" and "Where's Chicky?", as well as new properties such as "Piggy Builders" for a preschool audience, "Mr Magoo" and" Karate Sheep", and Academy Award nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Additionally, Xilam handled the production of the new adaptation of the Chip 'n' Dale characters for Disney+. Xilam's expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 3,000 episodes and several feature films. Xilam employs more than 400 individuals across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2023 period in a report by the French National Centre for Cinema and Animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Growth Paris PEA PME Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072 Symbol: ALXIL

For more information: www.xilam.com

