Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (Paris:ALXIL), Academy Award-nominated French animation studio, announces the filing of its 2025 Financial Annual Report, with Euronext on April 30, 2026.

This report (French version) can also be found in the "Investor Relations Documentation 2026 Annual Financial Report" section of the company's website (www.xilam.com).

Agenda

Combined Annual General Meeting: 5 June 2025

Publication of 2025 half-year sales figures: 17 July 2025 (after market closing)

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook. Xilam also launched TOON BOX, its brand new, kids safe, ad-free streaming platform. With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market.

Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Where's Chicky?, as well as new properties such as Piggy Builders for a preschool audience, and Academy Award nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam's most recent feature production is Lucy Lost, a family adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's 2014 novel Listen to the Moon. Additionally, Xilam handled the production of the new adaptation of the Chip 'n' Dale characters for Disney+. Xilam employs more than 400 individuals across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2023 period in a report by the French National Centre for Cinema and Animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Growth Paris PEA PME Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072 Symbol: ALXIL

For more information: www.xilam.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430363079/en/

Contacts:

Marc du Pontavice Chairman and CEO

Cécile Haimet CFO

Phone +33 (0)1 40 18 72 00

Image Sept Agency

xilam@image7.fr

Karine Allouis (Media Relations) Phone +33 (0)1 53 70 74 81

Laurent Poinsot (Investor Relations) Phone +33 (0)1 53 70 74 77