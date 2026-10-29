

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a strong note on Thursday after staying firm throughout the day's session, amid optimism about earnings and positive cues from other markets in Europe.



The benchmark SMI, which moved between 14,656.57 and 14,861.53, settled at 14,756.86, gaining 175.76 points or 1.21%.



Sandoz Group climbed 4.4%. Amrize moved up 3.2% and UBS Group advanced nearly 3%. Holcim, Galderma Group and Novartis ended higher by 2.3%-2.6%.



Alcon, Kuehne + Nagel and Lonza Group gained 1.75%-2%. Julius Baer and Sika ended up by 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. Geberit, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Roche, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance posted moderate gains.



Lindt & Spruengli drifted down 1.1%. SGS ended down by about 0.8%. Sonova and Logitech International closed modestly lower.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News