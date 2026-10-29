

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA SA (AXA.DE) reported higher gross written premiums for the first nine months of 2026.



Gross written premiums increased 4% year-over-year to €93.0 billion. Property and Casualty premiums totaled €48.1 billion.



In Life and Health, new business contractual service margin (NB CSM) increased 1%, while net inflows reached €6.0 billion.



For 2026, the Group reaffirmed its expectation of underlying earnings of approximately €8.6 billion. AXA also expects underlying earnings per share growth at the upper end of its target range of 6% to 8%, and underlying return on equity at the upper end of its target range of 14% to 16%.



On the XETRA, the shares were trading 0.31 percent up at 42.73 euros.



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