

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $220 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $1.129 billion from $1.084 billion last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $220 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.43 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $1.129 Bln vs. $1.084 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.40 To $ 5.45 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.64 B To $ 4.66 B



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