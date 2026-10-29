

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roblox Corp (RBLX) announced Loss for third quarter of -$227 million



The company's earnings came in at -$227 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$256 million, or -$0.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $1.572 billion from $1.360 billion last year.



Roblox Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$227 Mln. vs. -$256 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.32 vs. -$0.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.572 Bln vs. $1.360 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.470 B To $ 1.580 B



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