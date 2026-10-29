

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategy Inc (MSTR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $19.11 billion, or $44.75 per share. This compares with $2.645 billion, or $8.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to $125.427 million from $128.691 million last year.



Strategy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $19.11 Bln. vs. $2.645 Bln. last year. -EPS: $44.75 vs. $8.42 last year. -Revenue: $125.427 Mln vs. $128.691 Mln last year.



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