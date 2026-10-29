

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) reported Loss for third quarter of -$913 million



The company's bottom line totaled -$913 million, or -$0.63 per share. This compares with -$1.173 billion, or -$0.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Rivian Automotive Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$704 million or -$0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 38.3% to $2.155 billion from $1.558 billion last year.



Rivian Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$913 Mln. vs. -$1.173 Bln. last year. -EPS: -$0.63 vs. -$0.96 last year. -Revenue: $2.155 Bln vs. $1.558 Bln last year.



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