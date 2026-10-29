

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD.AX) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $418.413 million, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $348.536 million, or $2.37 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $418 million or $2.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $1.414 billion from $1.335 billion last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $418.413 Mln. vs. $348.536 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.92 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.414 Bln vs. $1.335 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.00 To $ 12.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.75 B To $ 5.85 B



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