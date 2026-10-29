

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twilio Inc (TWLO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $161.157 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $37.248 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Twilio Inc reported adjusted earnings of $266.887 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.9% to $1.559 billion from $1.300 billion last year.



Twilio Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $161.157 Mln. vs. $37.248 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.559 Bln vs. $1.300 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.48 To $ 1.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.595 B To $ 1.605 B Full year revenue guidance: 20 %



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