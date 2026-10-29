

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $261.8 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $210.5 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.341 billion from $1.265 billion last year.



GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $261.8 Mln. vs. $210.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.08 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.341 Bln vs. $1.265 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.215 B To $ 5.255 B



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