

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $406 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $273 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $782 million or $3.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $3.976 billion from $3.365 billion last year.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $406 Mln. vs. $273 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.976 Bln vs. $3.365 Bln last year.



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