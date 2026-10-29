

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $677.2 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $133.1 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $9.141 billion from $9.569 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $677.2 Mln. vs. $133.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $9.141 Bln vs. $9.569 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.15 To $ 3.25



Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance



Consolidated net revenues to decline by approximately 1% year over year, including approximately $700 million related to the 53rd week



Non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.25



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