

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said she will step down eight months before her term expires, saying she wants greater freedom to speak publicly about issues beyond monetary policy.



Lagarde, 70, has led the ECB since November 2019 and was scheduled to remain in the role until October 2027. She previously served as managing director of the International Monetary Fund.



Lagarde said ECB officials are required to maintain neutrality and focus their public comments on matters related to the central bank's mandate. She said she increasingly wanted to engage on broader global issues, including concerns about truth and misrepresentation.



A process to select her successor has already begun, according to Lagarde, who said there were several strong candidates for the position.



She also sought to ease concerns that her early departure could disrupt policymaking, saying the ECB remained a strong institution and that its decision-making process would continue without interruption.



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