Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS INC. Advances Evaluation of Northern New York Lithium Opportunity as U.S. Battery Supply Chains Gain Strategic Importance

Company outlines a disciplined approach to assessing domestic hard-rock lithium potential alongside its patented multi-port EV charging technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / A Domestic Lithium Opportunity Worth Evaluating

Demand for reliable battery materials continues to place lithium at the center of the electric-mobility conversation. Lithium is a key material used in the lithium-ion batteries that power most battery-electric vehicles. ELEKTROS Inc., publicly traded on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK, is evaluating whether a hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, near the Canadian border, could complement its developing business strategy. The location remains under consideration only. The company is not announcing a purchase, a verified mineral resource or mine development.

Why Location Matters

A potential U.S.-based source of lithium-bearing material raises an important strategic question: could domestic sourcing create a more direct route to an American processor? If a project proves geologically, legally and commercially viable, a domestic route could potentially lessen reliance on ocean freight and reduce exposure to certain cross-border procedures or import tariffs. Any such advantages would depend on mineral rights, geological results, permits, environmental review, transportation, refinery access, capital requirements and project economics. None of those benefits has yet been established for this contemplated opportunity.

Industry Context: A Market in Focus

The broader lithium market continues to attract attention from investors, manufacturers and policymakers. An October 22, 2026 Benzinga article, "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," discussed the potential scale of investment and supply needs across the industry. That article concerns other companies and industry projections; it does not represent an ELEKTROS contract, reserve, financing commitment or endorsement. Industry forecasts are estimates and should not be viewed as guarantees.

Patented EV Charging Technology Adds a Second Dimension

In parallel with its lithium interests, ELEKTROS continues to explore potential partnerships to advance its multi-port electric-vehicle charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company views lithium-related opportunities and charging technology as areas of interest within the wider electric-mobility ecosystem. The patent alone does not establish commercial adoption, and ELEKTROS is not announcing a completed prototype, licensing agreement or revenue stream.

A Measured Path from Evaluation to Potential Development

Any meaningful next step would begin with due diligence: confirming property ownership and mineral rights, reviewing available geological information, considering independent sampling where appropriate, assessing environmental and permitting requirements, and evaluating transportation, processing and financing economics. ELEKTROS intends to assess opportunities carefully. No transaction, production date or commercial outcome is assured.

Looking Ahead

ELEKTROS appreciates the shareholders and market participants who follow the company's evolving areas of interest. Management recognizes that long-term confidence is built through verifiable information and measurable milestones, not speculation. The company thanks its shareholders for their continued interest and expresses gratitude to Almighty God for the opportunity to pursue new possibilities. Prospective investors should review the company's public disclosures and carefully consider the risks associated with microcap securities. Nothing in this release predicts the future price or performance of ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The potential northern New York property discussed in this release has not been acquired and is not a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect expectations and possibilities, not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed New York acquisition, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype. Risks include geological uncertainty, title and mineral rights, permitting, environmental obligations, capital availability, commodity prices, processing capacity, logistics, counterparties, technology development, competition and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security; investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat."

https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-advances-evaluation-of-northern-new-york-lithium-opportunity-as-u.s.-batte-1244089