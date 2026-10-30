

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Vale S.A. (VALE) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.255 billion, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $2.685 billion, or $0.63 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $10.599 billion from $10.420 billion last year.



Vale S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.255 Bln. vs. $2.685 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $10.599 Bln vs. $10.420 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News