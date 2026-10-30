

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY151.534 billion, or JPY83.20 per share. This compares with JPY130.814 billion, or JPY70.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.6% to JPY1.167 trillion from JPY975.353 billion last year.



Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY151.534 Bln. vs. JPY130.814 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY83.20 vs. JPY70.52 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.167 Tn vs. JPY975.353 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 137.94 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.340 T



Guidance is basic EPS



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