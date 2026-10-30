

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY64.175 billion, or JPY196.73 per share. This compares with JPY49.886 billion, or JPY150.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to JPY988.686 billion from JPY959.553 billion last year.



Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY64.175 Bln. vs. JPY49.886 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY196.73 vs. JPY150.40 last year. -Revenue: JPY988.686 Bln vs. JPY959.553 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 329.00 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.080 T



Guidance is basic EPS



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News