

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd. (086280.KS), a logistics and distribution Company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 574.76 billion from KRW 391.86 billion in the previous year.



Operating income rose to KRW 566.53 billion from KRW 523.99 billion in the same period a year ago.



Sales increased to KRW 9.05 trillion from KRW 7.36 trillion in the previous year.



Hyundai Glovis is 4.16% lesser at KRW 180,900 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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