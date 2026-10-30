

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia Corp. (000270.KS), a South Korean automobile manufacturer, on Friday reported its net income rose in the third quarter of 2026 compared with same period a year ago.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined 9.7 percent to KRW 1.29 trillion from KRW 1.42 trillion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 1.82 trillion from KRW 1.46 trillion in the same period a year ago.



Sales increased to KRW 31.60 trillion from KRW 28.69 trillion in the previous year.



Kia Corp is currently trading 10.72% at KRW 96,700 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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